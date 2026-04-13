Politics

NA Chairman meets Milan Mayor to push locality-to-locality ties

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on Milan leaders to further boost cooperation with Vietnamese localities in areas of strengths such as finance - banking, fashion, education and services; cultural, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala on April 13 afternoon (local time) during his official visit to Italy, highlighting Vietnam’s interest in deepening cooperation with one of Europe’s most dynamic cities.

Chairman Man expressed delight at visiting Milan, a city of special significance to Vietnam as the place where late President Ho Chi Minh once lived and worked.

He praised Milan’s robust development as one of Italy’s and the European Union’s leading hubs in industry, architecture, design, finance - banking, sci-tech, innovation and quality workforce training. He also congratulated the city on its preparations for hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Briefing Sala on the outcomes of Vietnam’s 14th National Party Congress, the recent election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term, and the state apparatus reshuffle, he reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of valuing and deepening ties with Italy.

According to him, Vietnam - Italy ties have been growing over more than 50 years of diplomatic relations and more than a decade of Strategic Partnership, spanning politics - diplomacy, trade - investment, culture, education - training, and national defence - security, while expanding into new areas such as sci-tech, innovation, environmental protection and climate change response. He highlighted the launch of the direct Hanoi - Milan flight in July 2025 as a boost for stronger cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Noting the important role of localities, including Milan, in fostering bilateral strategic partnership, the top legislator called on local leaders to further boost cooperation with Vietnamese localities. He suggested expanding collaboration in areas of Milan’s strengths, including finance - banking, fashion, education and services; cultural, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Mayor Sala, in reply, said the visit would advance the bilateral Strategic Partnership across various sectors. He expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral ties and confirmed Milan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities, including Ho Chi Minh City, in infrastructure, urban railways, fashion, education, services like airport management, energy and climate change.

He also expressed a desire to attract more Vietnamese residents and workers to Milan, contributing to closer ties between the two countries.

On the occasion, the guest urged Milan authorities to continue supporting the Vietnamese community, particularly students, in their daily lives, thereby enhancing the traditional friendship and cooperation./.

VNA
#National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala Italy Vietnam
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