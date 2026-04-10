Vietnam, Italy look to deepen strategic partnership during top legislator’s visit

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming official visit to Italy of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man is expected to create fresh momentum for the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership, making it more substantive and effective.

At the invitation of President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, Chairman Man, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will attend the IPU-152 Assembly in Istanbul. The trip will include bilateral activities in Türkiye and an official visit to Italy from April 11–17. Italy is the first stop of the trip, with a focus on strengthening ties between Vietnam’s NA and the Italian Parliament, contributing to deeper bilateral relations.

Italy established diplomatic ties with Vietnam on March 23, 1973. Over more than five decades, cooperation has steadily expanded, particularly since the early 1990s. Italy has actively supported stronger Vietnam–EU relations and Vietnam’s integration into global financial and trade institutions, while viewing Vietnam as a key partner in Southeast Asia.

The establishment of a Strategic Partnership in January 2013 marked a significant milestone, paving the way for more effective cooperation. Bilateral mechanisms, including strategic and defence dialogues and joint committees on economic, scientific and technological cooperation, have been maintained regularly, alongside frequent high-level exchanges. Notably, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s visit to Italy in mid-2025 helped further consolidate ties.

At multilateral forums such as the United Nations and ASEAN–EU platforms, the two countries maintain close coordination, contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development.

Economic cooperation remains a highlight. Italy is Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in the EU, while Vietnam is Italy’s leading partner in ASEAN. Bilateral trade reached approximately 7.3 billion USD in 2025, up 6.2% year-on-year.

As of April 2026, Italy had 155 investment projects in Vietnam worth nearly 520 million USD, ranking 32nd among foreign investors, focusing on sectors such as footwear, construction and manufacturing. Major Italian groups, including SACE and SIMEST, have established a presence in Vietnam, reflecting strong confidence in the market. Italy ratified the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in July 2023 and is keen to expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as aerospace, artificial intelligence, data and nuclear energy.

Vietnam currently has one valid investment project in Italy worth over 682,000 USD. Both sides also hold strong potential for cooperation in green and digital transformation, particularly in renewable energy, energy efficiency, water management and sustainable urban development. Italy continues to provide ODA to Vietnam in healthcare, water treatment and hydropower operations.

Cooperation in culture, education, science and tourism is also growing, supported by increasing people-to-people exchanges and cultural events. Italy remains a promising tourism market for Vietnam, while expanding local-level ties and the launch of the Hanoi–Milan direct flight in July 2025 have further enhanced connectivity. The Vietnamese community of around 5,500 people in Italy also serves as a bridge strengthening bilateral relations.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh, the visit carries significant diplomatic importance as Man’s first overseas trip in his new tenure and the first visit of its kind in over a decade. It aims to implement Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and diversified international relations, while reaffirming Italy as a key EU partner.

During the visit, the top Vietnamese legislator is scheduled to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with leaders of the Italian Parliament, contributing to stronger political trust, improved legal frameworks and expanded practical cooperation.

The ambassador expressed confidence that, building on strong foundations and high-level support, Vietnam–Italy relations will continue to grow robustly and comprehensively in the years ahead./.