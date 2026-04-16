Politics

Spouses of top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders tour National Centre for Performing Arts

Ly commended the high professional standards of Chinese artists, the modern and sophisticated stage production techniques, and the impressive scale and distinctive design of performance venues.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly (left) and Prof. Peng Liyuan tour the National Centre for the Performing Arts of China. (Photo: VNA)
Madame Ngo Phuong Ly (left) and Prof. Peng Liyuan tour the National Centre for the Performing Arts of China. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) - Spouse of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President, Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, and spouse of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China, Prof. Peng Liyuan, toured the National Centre for the Performing Arts of China right after the welcome ceremony in Beijing.

The First Ladies attended a rehearsal of a musical production, visited automated service spaces operated by robots, and experienced virtual stage technology and a high-tech recording studio. They also engaged in a cordial and open exchange, sharing practical experiences and perspectives on cultural exchange and development between the two countries.

Ly expressed her pleasure at returning to China and meeting Peng again. She conveyed sincere appreciation to the Chinese Party, State, and people, particularly Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and Peng for their warm reception extended to the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. She also recalled fond memories of her visit to China in August 2024, especially her meeting with Peng.

Ly commended the high professional standards of Chinese artists, the modern and sophisticated stage production techniques, and the impressive scale and distinctive design of performance venues.

Recalling the dance show “Peacock” performed in Hanoi by Chinese artist Yang Liping, she encouraged more tours of quality Chinese artistic performances to Vietnam. She noted that such activities would broaden public access to the arts, spread cultural exchange, and solidify the social foundation of the bilateral ties. While politics and the economy form the pillars of the relations, culture and arts serve as a bridge connecting the hearts of their people.

The Vietnamese guest said upon arriving in Beijing on April 14, she visited the Soong Ching Ling Youth Science and Technology Cultural Exchange Centre, where she witnessed the sincere and pure friendship between young people of both countries. She affirmed that Vietnam and China share common priorities in valuing education and dedicating the best resources to the child care, development and protection.

Peng, in reply, expressed her pleasure at meeting Ly again in China and recalled fond memories of previous visits to Vietnam, as well as the August 2024 visit to China by General Secretary and State President Lam and his spouse.

She introduced several forms of Chinese stage performance, particularly musicals, a highly academic and increasingly prioritised art form in China. Peng also shared insights into the adoption of modern technologies in social services, noting that major international events hosted by China, such as the 2022 Winter Olympics, have incorporated advanced technological solutions.

The host expressed her interest in Vietnamese cuisine and her wish to have more opportunities to enjoy its signature dishes, especially 'pho'.

On this occasion, Ly invited Peng and her family to visit Vietnam again at an appropriate time. Peng accepted the invitation with pleasure./.

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