Vietnam, China enhance public security ties

Beijing (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang met with senior Chinese officials in Beijing on April 14 while accompanying General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse on their state visit to China.

He met with Politburo member and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Chen Wenqing; Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong; and Minister of State Security Chen Yixin.

Chen Wenqing congratulated Vietnam on the success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress and the first session of the 16th National Assembly.

He praised the results of collaboration between Chinese security and law enforcement agencies and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in legislative, judicial, and law enforcement matters. He expressed his hope that both sides would continue to strengthen cooperation to protect political security and fight transnational crime. Such efforts would help maintain national security and social order in both countries, in line with the six major orientations set by their leaders.

Quang, for his part, said Party General Secretary and State President Lam selected China as the first country for his first overseas trip after assuming the presidency, reflecting strong political trust and a high level of ties between the two Parties and countries, as established by their top leaders in the new era of development.

Amid complex developments in the global and regional situation, the two sides agreed on the need to enhance substantive political trust, fight transnational crime, and accelerate negotiations and the signing of new cooperation agreements in line with international law and legal frameworks of both countries.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang (L) and Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong (Photo: VNA)

At their meeting, Quang and Wang expressed pleasure at meeting each other again following the success of the first ministerial dialogue involving their ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, and public security (3+3 Dialogue), as well as the 9th Ministerial Meeting on Crime Prevention and Control Cooperation. They described these events as historic milestones marking innovation and breakthroughs in cooperation, fully reflecting the special nature and high level of bilateral ties in the new period.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang (L) and Minister of State Security Chen Yixin (Photo: VNA)

Both sides underscored the need to increase cooperation in safeguarding political security and combating transnational crime, while stepping up cultural and sports exchanges on the occasion of major national events. They also agreed to jointly protect the legitimate rights and interests of their citizens and boost cooperation within multilateral mechanisms and frameworks.

Also on this occasion, Quang met with with Chen Yixin to discuss measures to bolster traditional Vietnam–China friendship and contribute to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world./.