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Vietnam’s first inter-regional high-speed rail line

The Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway is slated for completion by the end of 2028, with trains running at speeds that will cut travel time between the two localities by five to seven times, to just around 23 minutes.

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#Hanoi–Quang Ninh railway #high-speed rail #infrastructure development #travel time reduction #Vietnam transport
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) and delegates press buttons to start the project (Photo: VNA)

Work starts on Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hanoi - Quang Ninh high-speed railway line, Vietnam's first inter-regional high-speed railway, held in Quang Ninh province on April 12.

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Vietnam’s total social investment up 10.7% in Q1

Vietnam’s total social investment up 10.7% in Q1

Vietnam’s total social investment rose strongly in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improving investor confidence and a sustained recovery in the business climate, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

GDP expands by 7.83% in Q1 2026

GDP expands by 7.83% in Q1 2026

Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.83 percent in the first quarter of 2026, according to the National Statistics Office.

Nine export items exceed 2.5 billion USD in Q1 2026

Nine export items exceed 2.5 billion USD in Q1 2026

Vietnam recorded nine export items surpassing 2.5 billion USD in turnover in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for more than 73% of the country’s total exports. Among them, electronics, computers and components led with over 30.7 billion USD.

Vietnam’s Government members for 2026–2031 term

Vietnam’s Government members for 2026–2031 term

At its first session, the 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution electing Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, as Prime Minister of Vietnam. The National Assembly voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term.

Vietnam forest coverage exceeds 14.97 million hectares in 2025

Vietnam forest coverage exceeds 14.97 million hectares in 2025

Vietnam’s total forest area surpassed 14.97 million hectares in 2025, reflecting continued efforts to protect and expand green coverage nationwide. The latest figures also highlight variations across regions and the balance between natural and planted forests, offering a clearer picture of the country’s forestry development.

Key rules to prevent online fraud

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Urgent tasks to address IUU fishing

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The Government Office on March 31 issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the 33rd meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, underscoring the need for urgent and comprehensive measures to address shortcomings identified by the European Commission (EC).

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

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Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed signs of slowing momentum in March as sharply rising input costs, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East, weighed on demand and production activity while pushing selling prices to their fastest pace in nearly 15 years.

How to spot AI-generated videos with naked eyes

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AI-generated videos have reached new levels of sophistication, using deepfake technology to mimic real people, making them difficult for viewers to detect. Still, viewers can rely on certain visual cues to identify videos created using AI and detect manipulated content.

Vietnam cuts petrol, oil taxes until mid-April

Vietnam cuts petrol, oil taxes until mid-April

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Specific targets for Hanoi’s development

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