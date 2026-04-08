Multimedia

Infographics

Government for 16th National Assembly term comprises 14 ministries, 3 ministerial-level agencies

The 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the organisational structure of the Government for its term, comprising 14 ministries and 3 ministerial-level agencies, at the first session on April 7, 2026.

09042026-government-phuong-yen-ok-ok-h84.jpg
#Government structure #16th National Assembly #resolution #organisational structure #14 ministries #3 ministerial-level agencies #Vietnam Government
Follow VietnamPlus

National Assembly Election

14th National Party Congress

Related News

Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers in congratulation to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, NA vice chairpersons, and NA Standing Committee members. (Photo: VNA)

16th legilature’s first session: Acting for people’s interests

Party General Secretary Lam underscored that the NA embodies the will, aspirations and mastery of the people; serves as the forum for deciding on major national issues; and translates the Party’s policies into laws, policies and practical organisation strength.

See more

Vietnam forest coverage exceeds 14.97 million hectares in 2025

Vietnam forest coverage exceeds 14.97 million hectares in 2025

Vietnam’s total forest area surpassed 14.97 million hectares in 2025, reflecting continued efforts to protect and expand green coverage nationwide. The latest figures also highlight variations across regions and the balance between natural and planted forests, offering a clearer picture of the country’s forestry development.

Key rules to prevent online fraud

Key rules to prevent online fraud

As technology advances at fast speed, 2026 is expected to mark a new phase of cybercrime, with criminals increasingly exploiting AI tools such as deepfakes, voice cloning and virtual personas to carry out ever more sophisticated impersonation scams. In this evolving landscape, prevention goes beyond simply verifying information, it requires strict and reliable authentication processes.

Urgent tasks to address IUU fishing

Urgent tasks to address IUU fishing

The Government Office on March 31 issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the 33rd meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, underscoring the need for urgent and comprehensive measures to address shortcomings identified by the European Commission (EC).

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed signs of slowing momentum in March as sharply rising input costs, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East, weighed on demand and production activity while pushing selling prices to their fastest pace in nearly 15 years.

How to spot AI-generated videos with naked eyes

How to spot AI-generated videos with naked eyes

AI-generated videos have reached new levels of sophistication, using deepfake technology to mimic real people, making them difficult for viewers to detect. Still, viewers can rely on certain visual cues to identify videos created using AI and detect manipulated content.

Vietnam cuts petrol, oil taxes until mid-April

Vietnam cuts petrol, oil taxes until mid-April

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved temporary tax reductions on petrol, oil and aviation fuel, with the environmental protection tax set at 0 VND per litre from March 26 to April 15, 2026.

Specific targets for Hanoi’s development

Specific targets for Hanoi’s development

Party General Secretary To Lam has signed Politburo Resolution No. 02 on “Building and developing Hanoi in the new era,” setting out concrete targets for each development phase. For the 2026–2030 period, average GRDP growth is targeted at over 11% per year. By 2030, GRDP is projected to exceed 113 billion USD, with per capita income reaching at least 12,000 USD.

Vietnam boasts 16 ASEAN Heritage Parks

Vietnam boasts 16 ASEAN Heritage Parks

As one of the Southeast Asian nations with the highest number of ASEAN Heritage Parks, Vietnam now has 16 recognised sites. This leading contribution to the region’s ASEAN Heritage Parks network underscores Vietnam’s significant efforts and commitment to biodiversity conservation.

Xuan Thuy named ASEAN Heritage Park

Xuan Thuy named ASEAN Heritage Park

Xuan Thuy National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh has been recognised as an ASEAN Heritage Park. It is a coastal wetland reserve and Vietnam’s first Ramsar site, known for its rich biodiversity and numerous rare waterbird species. The designation opens up development opportunities while also placing higher demands on conservation and the promotion of its natural values.

500 deputies to 16th National Assembly

500 deputies to 16th National Assembly

At a press conference on March 21, 2026, the National Election Council announced the composition of the 16th National Assembly, highlighting representation of women, ethnic minorities, non-Party members and younger deputies, as well as a high proportion of members with postgraduate qualifications. 

Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from March 22 – 25. The visit is made at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. 

FDI disbursement in Jan-Feb reaches five-year high

FDI disbursement in Jan-Feb reaches five-year high

Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursed in Vietnam during the first two months of 2026 is estimated at 3.21 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year and the highest level recorded for the period in the past five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Nine export items exceed 1.5 billion USD in January-February

Nine export items exceed 1.5 billion USD in January-February

Vietnam recorded nine export items surpassing 1.5 billion USD in turnover in the first two months of 2026, accounting for more than 70% of the country’s total exports. Among them, electronics, computers and components led with 17.69 billion USD.