Politics

16th legilature’s first session: Acting for people’s interests

Party General Secretary Lam underscored that the NA embodies the will, aspirations and mastery of the people; serves as the forum for deciding on major national issues; and translates the Party’s policies into laws, policies and practical organisation strength.

Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers in congratulation to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, NA vice chairpersons, and NA Standing Committee members. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers in congratulation to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, NA vice chairpersons, and NA Standing Committee members. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) must first of all be a body that remains close to the people, understands the people, serves the people, and acts for their interests, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed while attending the opening of the first session of the 16th legislature in Hanoi on April 6.

The opening sitting was also attended by incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, representatives of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, senior officials from ministries and central agencies, ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations in Hanoi, as well as domestic and international media correspondents based in the capital.

Building on achievements of previous terms

Delivering the opening address on behalf of the 15th NA Standing Committee, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted that despite numerous difficulties and challenges facing the country, the legislature had continued to make sustained efforts and introduce a number of significant reforms. These included renewed thinking in law-making, greater application of science, technology and innovation, and the assertion of its role as “pioneering in institutional development”, thereby helping to remove bottlenecks and unlock resources for national development. He stressed that the 16th NA and its members must continue to inherit and build upon the achievements of previous terms, uphold a strong sense of responsibility, political resolve and steadfastness, and adopt modern governance thinking. Deputies should also demonstrate sharp and constructive critical engagement, possess sound legislative skills and a long-term vision, and be capable of addressing emerging issues in line with the rapid development of science and technology, ensuring that laws are not only “sound on paper” but also “effective in practice”.

Acting for the interests of the people

In his keynote address, Secretary Lam underscored that the NA embodies the will, aspirations and mastery of the people; serves as the forum for deciding on major national issues; and translates the Party’s policies into laws, policies and practical organisation strength.

On that basis, he called on the 16th legislature to focus on four key priorities: fundamentally reforming legislative work to build a modern, coherent, stable and feasible legal system conducive to development; enhancing the effectiveness and substance of supreme supervision; strengthening judgement and vision in deciding on critical national issues to ensure timely and accurate decisions aligned with long-term national interests; and continuing to renovate the organisation and operational methods of the NA to make it more professional, responsive, and closely connected to the public. He further stressed the need to consider increasing the number of sittings in a reasonable manner, diversify and flexibilise working methods, and make greater use of digital technologies, online formats, and digital ecosystems to improve the timeliness, proactivity and effectiveness of policy deliberation and decision-making.

The Party chief also called for further improvements in the quality and effectiveness of individual deputies, particularly full-time members, and for strengthening the role of NA delegations as a vital bridge between the legislature and voters. Each deputy, he said, must combine political integrity with professional competence, critical capacity, and the ability to faithfully convey the voice of the people to the legislative chamber.

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International delegates attend the opening of the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Personnel decisions and leadership consolidation

During the morning session, with 100% of deputies present voting in favour, the NA adopted a resolution electing Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the 15th legislature, as Chairman of the 16th NA.

In the afternoon, with unanimous approval from all 496 deputies present, the legislative body elected six vice chairpersons: Do Van Chien, Nguyen Khac Dinh, Nguyen Thi Thanh, Nguyen Hong Dien, Nguyen Doan Anh, and Nguyen Thi Hong.

The legislature subsequently approved the election of members of the NA Standing Committee, again with full support from all 487 deputies present. The 11 members elected are Lam Van Man, Phan Chi Hieu, Phan Van Mai, Le Tan Toi, Nguyen Dac Vinh, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Nguyen Huu Dong, Le Thi Nga, Le Quang Manh, Hoang Duy Chinh and Vu Hai Ha.

The 16th NA Standing Committee thus comprises 18 members, including the chairman, six vice chairpersons, and 11 members.

Resolutions were also adopted appointing the Chairperson of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and heads of NA committees.

Meanwhile, with all 481 votes in favour, Le Quang Manh was elected NA Secretary General and Chairperson of the NA Office. Also with unanimous support from all 485 deputies present, Nguyen Huu Nghia was elected State Auditor General for the 2026–2031 term./.

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