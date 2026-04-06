Politics

Tran Thanh Man re-elected as Chairman of National Assembly

Following the vote, NA Chairman Man took the oath of office. Under the national flag, before the NA and voters nationwide, he pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and committed to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure Tran Thanh Man takes the oath of office on April 6. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure Tran Thanh Man takes the oath of office on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) elected Politburo member, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, a deputy of the 16th legislature, as Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure at the first session on April 6 morning.

A resolution on the election of the Chairman of the 16th National Assembly was approved via the electronic voting system, with all 491 deputies present at the session voting in favour.

vnanet-potal-dong-chi-tran-thanh-man-tuyen-the-nham-chuc-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-khoa-xvi-8683929.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam (R) presents congratulatory flowers to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man. (Photo: VNA)

Following the vote, NA Chairman Man took the oath of office. Under the national flag, before the NA and voters nationwide, he pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and committed to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Chairman Man was born in 1962 in Thanh Xuan commune, Can Tho city. He holds a doctorate in economics and a bachelor’s degree in politics. He is currently a Politburo member, and Secretary of the NA Party Committee.

He served as an alternate member of the Party Central Committee in the 10th tenure; a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures; a member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in the 12th tenure; and a Politburo member in the 13th and 14th tenures. He has been a NA deputy for the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th legislatures./.

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