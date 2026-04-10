National Assembly Chairman hands over decisions on personnel affairs

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presided over a conference on April 10 to announce and present decisions appointing Party Committee Secretaries of three NA bodies.



Accordingly, NA Man handed over decisions of the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee appointing Phan Chi Hieu as Secretary of the Party Committee of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs, Le Thi Nga as Secretary of the Party Committee of the NA Committee for Public Aspirations and Supervision, and Nguyen Huu Nghia as Secretary of the Party Committee of the State Audit Office of Vietnam.



Congratulating the appointees, the NA Chairman noted that they are experienced officials with strong political mettle, sound ethics, innovative thinking, and effective, scientific working methods. He highlighted their track records of fulfilling assigned tasks with distinction and delivering tangible results recognised by colleagues and Party members.



He urged the newly appointed Secretaries to promptly assume their duties, focusing on comprehensive, timely and effective leadership and direction in line with the functions and mandates of their respective bodies, meeting the requirements set by the Party Central Committee, and its Politburo and Secretariat, and the National Assembly Party Committee in the new context. Priority should be given to implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and, in the immediate term, key orientations outlined in Conclusion No. 18 of the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee.



He called for the rapid development of clear and scientific working regulations, particularly in personnel evaluation, planning, arrangement and utilisation, while highlighting the need to improve professional quality in tandem with Party building.



NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He also stressed the importance of strengthening the contingent of officials and Party members with firm political mettle, strong moral integrity and professional competence; promoting innovation in working methods; and advancing digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence to enhance transparency, efficiency and effectiveness. He underscored that ultimate performance must be measured by concrete work results, with each decision translated into clear, practical outcomes.



On behalf of the appointees, State Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia expressed sincere thanks to the Politburo, the Secretariat and the National Assembly Party Committee for their trust, affirming his commitment to fully absorb and strictly implement the direction of the NA Party Committee Secretary and NA Chairman./.