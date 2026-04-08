Politics

NA Chairman presents resolutions approving heads of NA deputies’ delegations

One of the resolutions was handed over to Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, who is an NA deputy of Hanoi, to transfer his activities from the Hanoi delegation to that of Can Tho city.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) presents a resolution to Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, who is an NA deputy of Hanoi, to transfer his activities from the Hanoi delegation to that of Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) presents a resolution to Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, who is an NA deputy of Hanoi, to transfer his activities from the Hanoi delegation to that of Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 8 presented resolutions on the transfer of NA deputies’ delegations and the approval of heads of the delegations of Hanoi, Can Tho, Hai Phong, and Thanh Hoa, issued by the NA Standing Committee.

One of the resolutions was handed over to Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, who is an NA deputy of Hanoi, to transfer his activities from the Hanoi delegation to that of Can Tho city.

Meanwhile, Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and an NA deputy of Can Tho, will move to the Hanoi delegation.

The NA Chairman also presented resolutions of the NA Standing Committee approving the election results for heads of some NA deputies’ delegations of the 16th tenure.

Accordingly, Thang will head the Hanoi delegation; Le Ngoc Chau, member of the Party Central Committee, will lead the Hai Phong city delegation; and Le Duc Thai, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa province, will head the Thanh Hoa delegation./.



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