Politics

Heads of Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, Office named

Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was appointed as the Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, while Nguyen Hai Ninh, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Minister of Justice for the 2021-2026 term, was appointed as the new Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam presents Politburo decisions and congratulates Nguyen Duy Ngoc and Nguyen Hai Ninh on their new appointments. Photo: VNA
Party General Secretary and President To Lam presents Politburo decisions and congratulates Nguyen Duy Ngoc and Nguyen Hai Ninh on their new appointments. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - The Politburo held a meeting on April 8 to announce its decisions on appointments of Party officials, including the Chairman of the Patty Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and the Chief of the committee’s Office.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired the event and handed over the decisions to the Party officials.

Under the decisions, Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was appointed as the Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, replacing Le Minh Hung, who was elected Prime Minister by the 16th National Assembly at its first session on April 7.

His responsibilities also expanded to include leading the Party Central Committee’s Subcommittee for Internal Political Protection and serving as deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena and standing deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation.

Nguyen Hai Ninh, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Minister of Justice for the 2021-2026 term, was appointed as the new Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office.

Speaking at the event, General Secretary and President To Lam emphasised that both Ngoc and Ninh are capable officials with strong political will, high ethical standards, absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people. They have exceptional work performance, innovative thinking, and scientific and effective work methods.

Both have grown from grassroots positions, held numerous important roles at both the central and local levels, and possess rich, comprehensive practical experience. Throughout their careers, they have consistently excelled in their duties, leaving clear marks with tangible results that have been recognised and highly appreciated by officials, Party members, and the people.

As the country is entering a new development phase with very high requirements and major goals set by the 14th National Party Congress, the top leader urged both officials to immediately get to work and focus on leading and directing the comprehensive, synchronised, and effective implementation of the functions, tasks, and powers of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Office.

He also emphasised the need to continue building the two bodies to be clean, strong, professional, and modern. They should become exemplary institutions in terms of organisation, discipline, and the quality of strategic advisory work within the political system, while maintaining solidarity and unity.

On behalf of those being appointed, Ngoc said that this is not only a great honour but also a significant responsibility before the Party, the people, and the requirements of the country's development in the new phase.

vnanet-ngoc.jpg
The Hanoi Party Committee’s standing members congratulate Nguyen Duy Ngoc on his appointment as Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission. Photo: VNA


In his new position, he pledged to dedicate himself fully, along with the leadership and staff of the Organisation Commission, to ensure unity and strive to improve the quality and effectiveness of all tasks, overcoming difficulties and meeting the Party’s expectations. He said he will uphold the principles of responsibility, discipline, impartiality, and objectivity, always putting the interests of the Party, the country, and the people first.

Ngoc, born in 1964 in Hung Yen province, joined the Party on November 2, 1986. He is a Politburo member in the 13th and 14th terms; Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee (2024-2025); a member of the Party Central Committee in the 13th and 14th terms; Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee (since 2025); and a deputy to the 16th National Assembly.

Ninh, born in 1976 in Hung Yen province, joined the Party on March 6, 1998. He is an alternative member of the 12th Party Central Committee and a member of the Party Central Committee in the 13th and 14th tenures; member of the Government’s Party Committee (since 2025); and Secretary of the Party Committee and Minister of Justice./.

VNA
#Organisation Commission #Office #Party Central Committee #Nguyen Duy Ngoc #Nguyen Hai Ninh
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