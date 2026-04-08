PM appoints new deputy head of Government Office

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung signed Decision No. 639/QD-TTg dated April 8, 2026, appointing Don Tuan Phong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, as Vice Chairman of the Government Office.



Phong, 56, hails from Quoc Oai commune, Hanoi. He holds an advanced degree in political theory, a PhD in Economics, a Master’s degree in Development Planning, and a Bachelor’s degree in English.



He has been an NA deputy for the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures.



Previously, Phong also served as Chairman of the Vietnam–Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group and deputy head of the parliamentary friendship group between Vietnam and the European Parliament./.

VNA