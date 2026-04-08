Politics

PM to head Central Emulation and Commendation Council

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will serve as Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will serve as Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation.

The PM has signed Decision No. 638/QD-TTg dated April 8, 2026, on the consolidation of the council.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will take on the role of First Vice Chairwoman of the council. Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh will be Standing Vice Chairman, while Bui Thi Minh Hoai, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, will act as Vice Chairwoman. Council members include representatives of various agencies and ministries.

Under Decree No. 152/2025/ND-CP, the council acts as an advisory body to the Party and State on emulation and commendation affairs, performing duties and exercising powers as stipulated in Clause 3, Article 90 of the Law on Emulation and Commendation./.

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