Politics

Senior Party official’s Laos, Cambodia visits to bolster trilateral ties

The upcoming visits to Laos and Cambodia by Poliburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu are expected to contribute to further consolidating and elevating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming official visits by Poliburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu to Laos and Cambodia are expected to reinforce political trust, deepen substantive cooperation, and elevate the comprehensive partnership among the three neighbouring countries, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visits, Cuong said the trip, scheduled for April 9–10, is made at the invitations of Vilay Lakhamphong, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Samdech Say Chhum, Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee.

The visits carry special political and cultural significance as these are the first by Tu to the neighbouring countries. They also coincide with the traditional New Year festivals of Laos and Cambodia, Bunpimay and Chol Chhnam Thmey, which embody community solidarity and the long-standing bonds among the three Indochinese nations. They also take place shortly after Vietnam successfully organised the 14th National Party Congress and completed the consolidation of its leadership apparatus, setting new strategic orientations for national development.

Notably, the trip follows the highly successful state visits by Party General Secretary To Lam to Laos and Cambodia in February 2026, demonstrating the continuity and consistency in Vietnam’s foreign policy. It also reflects efforts to translate high-level commitments into concrete actions, thereby creating fresh momentum for trilateral cooperation.

Against the backdrop of complex and unpredictable global and regional developments, strengthening ties among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia is of strategic importance, particularly as the three countries are pursuing development, modernisation and deeper international integration.

According to Cuong, the visits aim to reaffirm Vietnam’s consistent policy of giving top priority to relations with its two neighbours, consolidate the foundation of political trust among the three Parties and States, and review the implementation of high-level agreements. They are also expected to enhance public awareness, especially among younger generations, of the traditional solidarity and friendship binding the three nations.

During the visits, Tu is scheduled to discuss with senior Lao and Cambodian leaders on major orientations for advancing comprehensive cooperation, with a focus on effectively implementing existing agreements. Priority areas include infrastructure connectivity, border trade, education and training, and digital transformation, with a view to delivering tangible benefits for people in all three countries.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that in recent years, Vietnam’s relations with Laos and Cambodia have continued to develop positively and comprehensively across all fields.

With Laos, political ties remain the cornerstone, underpinned by high mutual trust, regular high-level exchanges, and close coordination at international forums. Following the state visit of General Secretary To Lam, the two sides quickly implemented the content of "strategic cohesion" - a concept that reflects a deep and synchronised level of cooperation, from development vision to specific policies.

Economic cooperation has also gained strong momentum, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 3 billion USD in 2025, up almost 33% year-on-year. Vietnam is currently Laos’ third-largest trading partner and one of its leading investors, with 274 projects worth nearly 6 billion USD, particularly in transport connectivity, energy and logistics infrastructure.

Defence-security cooperation continues to be a key pillar, contributing to the maintenance of political stability and social order, especially in border areas. At the same time, sectors such as education, culture, healthcare, and agriculture have also achieved many positive results, contributing to the improvement of people's living standards.

Meanwhile, relations between Vietnam and Cambodia have also recorded robust progress. Political trust has been steadily reinforced, while economic cooperation has further expanded. Vietnam is Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner globally and its biggest within ASEAN. Bilateral trade exceeded 11.3 billion USD in 2025, marking an increase of nearly 12% compared to the previous year.

Vietnam has 229 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3 billion USD, focusing on key sectors such as agriculture, telecommunications, banking and energy.

Defence-security cooperation continues to be strengthened, playing an important role in ensuring stability in the shared border, while collaboration in socio-culture and science-technology, as well as people-to-people exchanges have been strongly promoted, especially the cooperation between bordering localities.

Cuong stressed that relations among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia are built on three main pillars: strong political trust, expanding economic cooperation, and increasingly close people-to-people ties. These form a solid foundation for the three countries to advance together in the context of deepening global integration.

He expressed confidence that the visits will generate new momentum for the three nations' ties in various areas. Specifically, they will promote the effective implementation of high-level commitments, enhance economic connectivity, particularly in transport infrastructure, energy and digital transformation. The visits are also expected to expand cooperation in education and human resource development, and further strengthen people-to-people exchanges, especially among the younger generation.

With the strong political will of the three Parties and States, and the long-standing solidarity among their people, the visits are expected to be a success, contributing to further consolidating and elevating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia #comprehensive partnership #sustainable development #CPV
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh (Photo: VNA)

Lao Ambassador highlights strategic priorities to deepen Laos-Vietnam cooperation

Regarding priority cooperation areas, the Ambassador affirmed that political cooperation and Party-building will continue to play a central role, with both sides expected to enhance the exchange of experience in governance, inspection, supervision, and anti-corruption efforts. Economic cooperation will remain a key pillar, with an emphasis on improving the efficiency of Vietnamese investment projects in Laos and strengthening complementarities between the two economies.

See more

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam takes the oath of office on April 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Congratulations extended to Vietnam's newly elected key leaders

The messages were sent on the occasion of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, being elected State President; Le Minh Hung being elected Prime Minister; and Tran Thanh Man being elected Chairman of the National Assembly.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with officials and staff of the Presidential Office on April 7. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Presidential Office staff after assuming presidency

The General Secretary and President highlighted that as Vietnam is entering a new development stage with higher requirements for efficiency, quality and sustainability, the Presidential Office should further affirm its role as a direct and comprehensive advisory body that is accurate, reliable and absolutely loyal.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents resolutions to the Vice Chairpersons of the legislature. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing personnel resolutions

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh urged the officials to work in close coordination with their respective agencies, fostering unity and consensus in action to deliver tangible results, thereby helping enhance the credibility and standing of the NA.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers his inaugural address. (Photo: VNA)

New PM pledges to build modern, service-oriented Government

The PM outlined five key priorities for the Government in the coming term. These include building a modern, enabling and service-oriented administration; ensuring high and sustainable economic growth; effectively operating the state apparatus under a reformed organisational model; fostering a united, coordinated, and supportive government and a government that is honest, disciplined, resilient, and accountable.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Van Quang re-elected as Chief Justice for 2026-2031 term

Following the vote, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang took the oath of office before the legislature, pledging loyalty to the country, people and Constitution; and committing to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung takes the oath of office. (Photo VNA)

Le Minh Hung elected Prime Minister for 2026–2031 term

At the session, 495 out of 495 lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution approving his appointment. The resolution affirms that Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and a deputy to the 16th NA, will serve as Prime Minister for the 2026-2031 term.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R), on behalf of the Party and State leaders and deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam elected as State President for 2026–2031 term

Presenting a draft resolution on the election of the State President, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh stated that, based on the Constitution, relevant legal provisions and the official vote-counting record, the legislature resolved to elect Party General Secretary To Lam as State President.