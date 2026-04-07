Politics

Vietnam, Laos move to operationalise “strategic cohesion” in bilateral ties: diplomat

The visit hightlights the special political trust between the two Parties, States and peoples, as well as the Vietnamese Party and State's consistent policy of giving the top strategic priority to relations with Laos.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The upcoming official visit to Laos by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is expected to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam – Laos ties as both sides move to operationalise the “strategic cohesion” in their relations into concrete cooperation programmes, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has stated.

The visit on April 9 will be made at the invitation of Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong.

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Tam said that high-level mutual visits shortly following leadership transitions have become a hallmark of Vietnam – Laos relations, reflecting a rare and enduring bond forged through shared history, ideals and long-standing solidarity.

According to the diplomat, the trip comes at a pivotal time, following historic events like the national congress of each Party, the general elections in the two countries, and the state visits by the countries’ Party General Secretaries, which opened a new phase of development with important strategic goals and orientations. As the first visit to Laos by a key Vietnamese leader after the 14th National Party Congress and the new leadership election in each country, it demonstrates the profound political significance, continuity, and unceasing development of the special bilateral solidarity.

The visit hightlights the special political trust between the two Parties, States and peoples, as well as the Vietnamese Party and State's consistent policy of giving the top strategic priority to relations with Laos. Amid rapidly evolving and complex global and regional developments, it reaffirms the importance and strategic significance of bilateral ties, which need to be further strengthened and nurtured to grow in a more substantive and effective manner across all fields.

Besides, he noted, the visit is expected to deepen Party-to-Party cooperation, particularly in Party building and rectification, political system development, defence and security, and international integration. Increased theory exchanges will not only improve leadership capacity but also help consolidate the ideological foundation and strengthen strategic adaptability in the face of external changes.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to review the implementation of high-level agreements, joint statements and bilateral cooperation frameworks; and to share information and exchange experience in effectively implementing the major orientations set by the Party congress of each nation.

Through talks and meetings, the two sides will discuss and agree on directions for advancing comprehensive cooperation and further deepening the substance of “strategic cohesion” in Vietnam – Laos relations, Tam said.

Ambassador Tam stressed that a central task at present is to translate the "strategic cohesion" into concrete programmes with clear priorities, roadmaps and implementation mechanisms, thereby creating new breakthroughs and delivering tangible progress in bilateral cooperation. Particular emphasis will be placed on boosting economic, trade and investment partnerships, especially through stronger connectivity in institutional frameworks, transport infrastructure and energy, he said.

The diplomat added that the two sides are also expected to share experience in macroeconomic stability maintenance, socio-economic development and building of more self-reliant yet globally integrated economies, towards generating tangible improvements and gradually elevating economic cooperation on par with the special political relationship between the two countries.

The timing of the visit, just ahead of Laos’ traditional New Year festival Bun Pi May, also highlights the close-knit and fraternal ties between the two countries, further strengthening mutual understanding and solidarity between the countries' Party and State leaders, the ambassador noted.

The trip also offers a chance to further promote cooperation in culture and education, as well as people-to-people exchanges, he went on, adding that priority should be given to educating young people about the historical values and strategic significance of Vietnam – Laos relations, considersing this as a key factor in ensuring the continuity and sustainable development of the special relationship in the future.

Looking ahead, Tam pointed to the importance of the upgraded bilateral ties, agreed during the December 2025 visit to Laos by Party General Secretary To Lam, when the two sides added “strategic cohesion ” to their long-standing relationship defined by “great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation”.

This new dimension, he said, provides a strong impetus for developing bilateral relations in a more substantive and sustainable manner, reflecting a shared vision, intertwined strategic interests, and an orientation of long-term partnership toward sustainable development, self-reliance, and shared prosperity for both nations.

To effectively realise this framework, he outlined several priorities, starting with maintaining the highest level of political trust through regular high-level exchanges and effective use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms; ensuring unity in both perception and action on strategic issues related to each country’s security and development; increasing exchanges on theory, practice, information and experience in the Party and political system building; and coordinating in implementing breakthrough initiatives in socio-economic development, macroeconomic stabilisation, international integration, and new issues set out by each Party congress.

Economic cooperation, he said, must become a true pillar of the strategic cohesion, with breakthroughs in trade, investment and infrastructure development, with a focus on connectivity in institutions, transport, energy and logistics infrastructure, as well as telecommunications and tourism, alongside the implementation of key investment projects with strong spillover effects.

At the same time, Vietnam’s investment in Laos should be enhanced in both quality and sustainability, with a stronger focus on technology transfer, human resources development and tangible contributions to Laos’ socio-economic development, the diplomat said.

New areas such as the digital economy, green transition, renewable energy and high-tech agriculture should also be further enhanced to create new growth drivers.

Defence and security cooperation will continue to serve as a pillar of bilateral ties, helping maintain political stability, public order and social safety, Tam said, noting that closer coordination in border management and responses to transnational crime and non-traditional security challenges will underpin a favourable environment for peace, stability and sustainable development in each country.

In addition, the two sides should also strengthen training and capacity-building for officials, expand people-to-people exchanges and promote greater awareness among the public, especially younger generations, of the special Vietnam – Laos relations, he continued.

Finally, it is necessary to reinforce coordination effectiveness at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms. The continuation of close coordination and mutual support in strategic issues will further elevate the two countries’ position and role while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, he noted.

The effective implementation of “strategic cohesion” will inject stronger and more substantive momentum into Vietnam – Laos relations in the new development phase, an objective requirement based on both sides' interests and also a continuity of their special solidarity.

The diplomat expressed his belief that with strong political determination of both countries' Party and State leaders, together with consensus of the two peoples, the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos will reach a new height that is more substantive and sustainable./.

VNA
#Vietnam #Laos #strategic cohesion #concrete cooperation programmes #bilateral ties #official visit #Tran Cam Tu Laos Vietnam
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