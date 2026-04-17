Politics

Vietnam calls for ceasefire, maritime security and dialogue amid Middle East tensions

Vietnam called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from actions that could escalate tensions, and avoid the threat or use of force. Disputes must be resolved through peaceful means based on international law and the UN Charter.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (Photo: Courtesy of the mission)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (Photo: Courtesy of the mission)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of maritime security, and the promotion of dialogue to resolve escalating tensions in the Middle East, stressing the need for a unified and effective international response.

The appeal was made at a plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly held on April 16 at the UN Headquarters in New York, following the failure of the UN Security Council to adopt a draft resolution on safeguarding maritime security and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz on April 7.

The meeting drew broad participation from UN member states, with most of the 66 speakers expressing deep concern over the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Many voiced disappointment at the UN Security Council’s inability to take effective measures to end hostilities, prevent escalation, and ensure security and freedom of navigation along key international shipping routes.

Addressing the session, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the common position and concern of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as reflected in recent ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meetings and statements on the matter.

He expressed deep concern over ongoing tensions, including complex developments in the Strait of Hormuz, which have caused significant casualties, disrupted trade and energy supply chains, and seriously impacted the global economy, particularly developing countries. He also regretted that the UN Security Council has yet to reach a unified and objective solution to the crisis. Highlighting Vietnam’s stance, Ambassador Viet stressed that the country opposes military attacks against sovereign states, especially those not involved in the conflict. He underscored the obligation to protect civilians and essential civilian infrastructure in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, including Security Council Resolution 2573.

The Vietnamese representative called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from actions that could escalate tensions, and avoid the threat or use of force. Disputes, he said, must be resolved through peaceful means based on international law and the UN Charter.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Stressing that goodwill dialogue is the only path to sustainable peace, Ambassador Viet welcomed the temporary ceasefire agreement and urged parties to seize the opportunity to advance dialogue and seek long-term solutions. He also acknowledged and supported international efforts to maintain communication channels and create space for diplomacy.

The meeting was convened under UN General Assembly Resolution 76/262, which mandates automatic discussions within 10 working days following a veto in the UN Security Council./.

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