☀️ Morning digest on April 17

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 16 met with Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as part of his ongoing state visit to China.



Congratulating Guangxi on its development achievements, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that the region will become a modern, prosperous and beautiful socialist autonomous region. He appreciated Guangxi’s role as a “rear base” during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, noting that 85 years ago President Ho Chi Minh returned to Cao Bang from there to directly lead the Vietnamese revolution. He showed his hope that Guangxi will continue to promote its friendly ties, leverage its geographical proximity, play a leading role, and create breakthroughs in strategic connectivity with Vietnamese localities. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 16 hosted a delegation of 52 leading US enterprises, led by Brian McFeeters, Interim President and CEO of the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC), currently on a working visit to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.



After more than three decades of diplomatic relations, and particularly following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, Vietnam–US economic relations have expanded significantly in both scale and quality. The US ranks 11th among foreign investors in Vietnam, with 1,501 projects totalling nearly 12.3 billion USD in registered capital. Meanwhile, as of October 31, 2025, Vietnam had run 266 investment projects in the US, with total registered capital of approximately 1.4 billion USD, placing it sixth among 85 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investment. Bilateral trade reached an estimated 141.4 billion USD in the first ten months of 2025. Read full story



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man delivered an important address at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16 afternoon (local time).



In his remarks, the NA Chairman underscored that the IPU-152 theme of “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations” conveys a message that is both timely and urgent, as the world is witnessing growing instability and conflict driven by geopolitical competition, non-compliance with international law, the use of force, and the destruction of essential infrastructure, causing immense suffering and loss to millions of people. Read full story



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man attended a policy dialogue aimed at promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation within the framework of his working visit to Türkiye on the afternoon of April 16 (local time).



Speaking at the dialogue, a representative of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye said that in the context of increasing global uncertainties, maintaining international cooperation is of great importance. Vietnam and Türkiye are both dynamic and fast-growing economies in their respective regions, with bilateral relations gaining strong momentum not only in economic terms but also across political and strategic dimensions. Read full story



- The UNESCO Executive Board on April 15 approved decisions to extend the status of two Vietnamese Category II centres under UNESCO’s auspices for a further eight years during its 224th session in Paris.



These include the International Centre of Research and Postgraduate Training in Mathematics (ICRTM) and the International Centre for Physics (ICP), both operating under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST). Read full story



- The Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co., Ltd. (Anex Tour Vietnam) on April 16 welcomed the first flight from Russia's Vladivostok, marking the launch of a programme to tap into the international tourist market from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the central city during 2026 summer.



The flight landed at 14:05 at Da Nang International Airport, bringing nearly 220 passengers to the coastal city. Read full story./.

VNA