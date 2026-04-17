Politics

☀️ Morning digest on April 17

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on April 17

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 16 met with Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as part of his ongoing state visit to China.

Congratulating Guangxi on its development achievements, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that the region will become a modern, prosperous and beautiful socialist autonomous region. He appreciated Guangxi’s role as a “rear base” during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, noting that 85 years ago President Ho Chi Minh returned to Cao Bang from there to directly lead the Vietnamese revolution. He showed his hope that Guangxi will continue to promote its friendly ties, leverage its geographical proximity, play a leading role, and create breakthroughs in strategic connectivity with Vietnamese localities. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 16 hosted a delegation of 52 leading US enterprises, led by Brian McFeeters, Interim President and CEO of the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC), currently on a working visit to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.

After more than three decades of diplomatic relations, and particularly following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, Vietnam–US economic relations have expanded significantly in both scale and quality. The US ranks 11th among foreign investors in Vietnam, with 1,501 projects totalling nearly 12.3 billion USD in registered capital. Meanwhile, as of October 31, 2025, Vietnam had run 266 investment projects in the US, with total registered capital of approximately 1.4 billion USD, placing it sixth among 85 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investment. Bilateral trade reached an estimated 141.4 billion USD in the first ten months of 2025. Read full story

- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man delivered an important address at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16 afternoon (local time).

In his remarks, the NA Chairman underscored that the IPU-152 theme of “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations” conveys a message that is both timely and urgent, as the world is witnessing growing instability and conflict driven by geopolitical competition, non-compliance with international law, the use of force, and the destruction of essential infrastructure, causing immense suffering and loss to millions of people. Read full story

- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man attended a policy dialogue aimed at promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation within the framework of his working visit to Türkiye on the afternoon of April 16 (local time).

Speaking at the dialogue, a representative of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye said that in the context of increasing global uncertainties, maintaining international cooperation is of great importance. Vietnam and Türkiye are both dynamic and fast-growing economies in their respective regions, with bilateral relations gaining strong momentum not only in economic terms but also across political and strategic dimensions. Read full story

- The UNESCO Executive Board on April 15 approved decisions to extend the status of two Vietnamese Category II centres under UNESCO’s auspices for a further eight years during its 224th session in Paris.

These include the International Centre of Research and Postgraduate Training in Mathematics (ICRTM) and the International Centre for Physics (ICP), both operating under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST). Read full story

- The Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co., Ltd. (Anex Tour Vietnam) on April 16 welcomed the first flight from Russia's Vladivostok, marking the launch of a programme to tap into the international tourist market from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the central city during 2026 summer.

The flight landed at 14:05 at Da Nang International Airport, bringing nearly 220 passengers to the coastal city. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on April 16

☀️ Morning digest on April 16

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's meetings with Chinese leaders, PM Le Minh Hung's attendance at the expanded online summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) on energy security, and EuroCham's release of the Business Confidence Index (BCI) for Q1 are among news highlights on April 15 evening.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 16

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The two sides also consented to continue close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, particularly the IPU, promoting the role of legislatures in advancing multilateralism and respect for international law, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development regionally and globally.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) receives Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Secretary of Guangxi’s Party Committee

Vietnam is a close neighbour, trusted friend and one of Guangxi’s most important partners. The Party organisation and authorities of China's autonomous region attach great importance to friendship and cooperation with Vietnamese localities; and will continue to take the lead in thoroughly implementing the important common perceptions reached by the two top leaders, thereby deepening cooperation and friendship between China and Vietnam.

Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA Chairman meets Turkish President

Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that economic, trade, and investment ties should serve as key pillars of the relationship. They agreed to create favourable conditions to raise bilateral trade turnover to 4 billion USD, while continuing to encourage Turkish enterprises to invest in Vietnam and contribute to its economic development.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's top legislator addresses general debate at 152nd IPU Assembly

Vietnam is striving with confidence and self-strengthening to enter a new stage of development, aiming to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152).

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the policy dialogue aimed at promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman attends policy dialogue promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation

Türkiye is one of Vietnam’s key partners in the region, serving as a strategic bridge between Asia and Europe. Conversely, Vietnam, with its dynamic and fast-growing economy, is an important gateway for Türkiye to access Southeast Asian and Asia-Pacific markets. These complementary advantages provide a solid foundation for the two countries to further deepen their cooperation in the coming period.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) presents a commemorative gift to Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili during their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Georgian parliament speaker on IPU-152 sidelines

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man underlined that there remains ample room to further expand cooperation between Vietnam and Georgia in areas where both sides have strengths and potential, including education and training, culture, tourism, sports, logistics and transport, particularly rail transport.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C, first row) and representatives from 52 leading US enterprises (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets delegation of leading US businesses

At the meeting, representatives of USABC, the US Embassy in Vietnam and participating businesses commended Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and improving investment climate, as well as its strategic development orientation toward rapid and sustainable growth driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) receives President and CEO of Japan’s erex Co., Ltd. Honna Hitoshi (Photo: VGP)

Deputy PM hails cooperation in personnel training with Japan

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra highly valued the training programme jointly implemented since 2022 by Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Japan’s erex Co., Ltd, which focuses on enhancing public administration capacity, particularly for grassroots officials, young civil servants and female cadres. Through the initiative, nearly 300 local-level officials and leaders from Vietnam have been sent to Japan for training and professional development.

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung (Photo: Yonhap)

RoK President to pay state visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 21 – 24 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his wife./.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with Singaporean counterpart

PM Hung noted that Vietnam is preparing new policies to attract greater foreign investment, including from Singapore. He called Singapore’s support in developing international financial centres in Vietnam, as well as expanding and upgrading next-generation Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) in tandem with high technology transfer.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and other heads of delegations at the opening ceremony of the IPU-152 in Istanbul on April 15 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s top legislator attends opening of IPU-152

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus described the IPU-152 as an event of historical importance with a highly relevant theme, not only globally but also directly related to important developments in regions.