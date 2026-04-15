☀️ Morning digest on April 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has emphasised that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always regard the development of relations with China as an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.



Delivering a policy speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing on April 14 as part of his ongoing state visit to China, the top Vietnamese leader underlined that this consistent approach stems from the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries and aligns with the aspirations of their peoples, while significantly contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam had a meeting with Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning in Beijing on April 14, part of his state visit to China.



Both sides expressed satisfaction with the important progress in relations between the two Parties and countries over the recent past while updating each other on the situation of each Party and country. They also discussed major directions for implementing the high-level common perceptions and further advancing bilateral relations. Read full story



- Vietnam attaches great importance to Italy’s leading role in Europe and globally, said Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man while receiving Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to Italy.At the meeting, Chairman Man expressed sincere thanks for the warm reception by the Italian Senate and voiced confidence that the visit would further promote the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership as well as bilateral parliamentary cooperation. Read full story



- Italy is one of Vietnam’s leading partners in the European Union (EU), and Vietnam wishes to further strengthen the Vietnam – Italy Strategic Partnership across all channels, including Party-to-Party ties, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man told Maurizio Acerbo, General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC) of Italy, at their meeting on April 14.



Expressing his pleasure at meeting the Italian party leader during his official visit to Italy, Chairman Man conveyed regards from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Maurizio Acerbo and members of the PRC, while informing him of the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) as well as the major orientations and policies adopted at the event. Read full story



- NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time), as part of his official visit to the Italy.



At the meeting, Chairman Man conveyed regards from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to President Sergio Mattarella, while congratulating Italy on its important achievements under his leadership. The Vietnamese leader emphasised that despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Italy share many profound similarities in culture and history of struggling for independence. These serve as a foundation to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and work toward upgrading their relations in the near future. Read full story

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Chairwoman of the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Chiara Gribaudo. (Photo: VNA)



- Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met with Chairwoman of the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Chiara Gribaudo in Rome on April 14 (local time) during his official visit to Italy.



Welcoming the top Vietnamese legislator and a high-level delegation of Vietnam to Italy, Gribaudo highly valued the growing cooperation between the two parliaments, and expressed her hope that the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group will soon organise a visit to Vietnam to further strengthen bilateral ties. Read full story



- Amid an increasingly complex security environment in the Asia-Pacific region, the development of the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World is becoming ever more significant.



This assessment was made by Kanikawa Wakana, First Secretary and Director of the Information and Culture Centre at the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, in a recent statement regarding the foreign policy of Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, which places particular emphasis on Vietnam-Japan relations. Read full story



- Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in Rome on April 14, affirming that Vietnam always regards FAO as a leading partner in agricultural and rural development.



At the meeting, part of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to Italy, Chairman Man spoke highly of FAO’s role in the United Nations development system, particularly in promoting agricultural cooperation, rural development, and global food security, especially amid the current challenging global context./. Read full story