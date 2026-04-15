Politics

Vietnam values Italy’s leading role in Europe: NA Chairman

The Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament should increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially the high level; coordinate to effectively implement the outcomes of visits and signed cooperation agreements; and promote the elevation of Vietnam–Italy relations to a new level.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man receives Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man receives Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Rome (VNA) – Vietnam attaches great importance to Italy’s leading role in Europe and globally, said Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man while receiving Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to Italy.

At the meeting, Chairman Man expressed sincere thanks for the warm reception by the Italian Senate and voiced confidence that the visit would further promote the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership as well as bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

Informing the host about the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (January 2026) and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (March 2026), he said that Vietnam is accelerating economic restructuring in tandem with renewing its growth model toward rapid and sustainable development, with a focus on digital transformation, green growth, the digital economy, and the circular economy.

Expressing satisfaction at the positive development of bilateral relations, especially since the upgrade to a Strategic Partnership in 2013, he noted that there remains ample room for cooperation, particularly in areas where Italy has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as high-tech industry, digital transformation, and the digital economy.

The Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament have maintained close exchanges and coordination at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP), contributing to the development of the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership.

To further deepen bilateral relations, NA Chairman Man proposed that both sides increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially the high level; coordinate to effectively implement the outcomes of visits and signed cooperation agreements; and promote the elevation of Vietnam–Italy relations to a new level.

He also called for continued effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms in diplomacy, defence, economy, and science and technology, as well as enhanced experience-sharing between parliamentary committees and friendship groups, especially in legislation and oversight.

Regarding economic and trade cooperation, he noted significant untapped potential in sectors such as fashion, textiles and garments, leather and footwear, digital transformation, and energy.

He suggested that both sides effectively implement the mechanism of the Vietnam–Italy Joint Committee on economic cooperation and make full use of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost investment in promising areas like high technology, green economy, finance-services, and logistics.

He also proposed that Italy hasten the remaining EU member states to soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and that the European Commission consider lifting the “yellow card” on Vietnam’s seafood exports and removing Vietnam from the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

Expressing gratitude for Italy’s long-standing provision of ODA, the NA Chairman proposed continued support in Vietnam’s priority sectors.
Emphasising the importance of expanding multi-sector cooperation in defence-security, culture-tourism, people-to-people exchange, education-training, and science-technology, he also suggested that Italy adopt visa exemption policies to facilitate travel for Vietnamese citizens and expand exchange and experience-sharing programmes.

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At the meeting between Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA


For his part, Vice President Licia Ronzulli highlighted the traditional Italy–Vietnam relationship and affirmed that Vietnam is a dynamic development model and a key priority partner of Italy in the Indo-Pacific region. She expressed strong agreement with the cooperation directions proposed by Chairman Man and asserted that Italy will promote effective implementation of the EVFTA and support the ratification of EVIPA, as well as efforts to remove Vietnam’s IUU “yellow card,” considering these important steps to unlock investment and trade flows.

She also expressed pleasure at the strong presence of Italian enterprises in Vietnam, noting significant cooperation potential in energy, artificial intelligence, innovation, and tourism.

Discussing regional and international cooperation, both sides agreed to strengthen contacts, consultations, cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, within the ASEAN–EU framework, and at inter-parliamentary forums, contributing to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Vice President Licia Ronzulli reaffirmed Italy’s support for multilateralism as a tool for promoting peace and emphasised the importance of ensuring maritime and aviation security, safety, and freedom.

On this occasion, NA Chairman Man extended an invitation to Licia Ronzulli to visit Vietnam and, through her, conveyed an invitation to the President of the Italian Senate to pay an official visit to Vietnam./.

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