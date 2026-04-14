Politics

NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Italy

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently place people at the centre of development, stressing that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and an important resource for national growth.

National Assembly Chairman visits Vietnamese community in Italy (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman visits Vietnamese community in Italy (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Italy at noon on April 14 (local time) as part of his official visit to Italy.

Updating the community on Vietnam’s recent development, the NA Chairman said that despite difficulties and challenges, the country achieved notable results across many sectors in 2025. Macroeconomic stability has been maintained, social welfare ensured, national defence and security safeguarded, while Vietnam’s position and prestige on the international arena have continued to rise, creating a solid foundation for a new stage of development. He noted that these achievements were made possible thanks to the Party’s leadership, the efforts of the entire political system and the unity and support of Vietnamese people at home and abroad, including the community in Italy.

The NA Chairman also shared information on major milestones such as the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure, and the reform to streamline the political system’s organisational apparatus.

Since late 2024, the Politburo has issued a series of strategic resolutions covering key areas including science and technology development, innovation, international integration, law-making and enforcement, development of both the private and state sectors, energy and infrastructure, education and training, healthcare, and cultural development.

He reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently place people at the centre of development, stressing that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and an important resource for national growth.

Vietnam is also striving to build a national innovation ecosystem, promote start-up activities and develop research and training centres for high-quality human resources. In this process, overseas Vietnamese, including those in Italy, represent an important source of knowledge, experience and international connections. The NA Chairman encouraged Vietnamese students in Italy to continue studying and conducting research diligently so they can contribute to the country’s development in the future.

He also called on the Vietnamese community to comply with local laws, preserve the Vietnamese language and maintain national cultural identity. The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy was urged to continue strengthening citizen protection and community support activities so that Vietnamese people in Italy can live and work with peace of mind while remaining connected to their homeland.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh, the Vietnamese community in Italy currently numbers around 5,500 people living across the country, mainly concentrated in northern and central regions. Their lives are generally stable and they are gradually integrating into local society. The community also includes around 2,000 students studying at Italian universities and training institutions. In addition, about 500 clergy members and Catholic followers are studying at Vatican educational institutions, which is a distinctive feature of the Vietnamese community in Italy.

Representatives of the community expressed their appreciation for the visit, describing it as a demonstration of the Party, State and National Assembly’s close attention to overseas Vietnamese.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong, a lecturer and researcher in computer science and artificial intelligence (AI), praised recent policies issued by the Vietnamese National Assembly in the AI field, particularly the adoption of the AI Law by the 15th National Assembly, which, he said, opens up new opportunities for overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to contribute to the country’s development.

Pham Van Hong, Chairman of the Italy – Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, said the NA Chairman’s visit would help deepen the Vietnam – Italy Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation opportunities in economic, trade and investment fields, especially in areas of strength such as manufacturing, high-quality agriculture and fashion./.

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