Top leader meets Vietnamese diplomatic staff, community in China

Beijing (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in China on April 14, where they met with staff of representative agencies and members of the Vietnamese community in the country.



At the meeting, held as part of the General Secretary and President’s state visit to China, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh said the trip holds special significance in consolidating political trust, promoting the implementation of the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, and guiding Vietnam – China relations towards stable, sustainable, and long-term development in the new period.



The ambassador noted that the Vietnamese community in China, numbering over 100,000, has a tradition of solidarity and strong attachment to the homeland, with a high sense of patriotism and active participation in common activities. They have also made efforts to preserve the national cultural identity and promote the image of Vietnam and its people in the host society.



The community, including more than 23,000 students, have always followed developments at home, take pride in the country’s comprehensive achievements, and maintain strong confidence in the leadership of the Party and State, as well as in the major orientations set at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which aim to usher the country into a new era of development.



They are also delighted at the positive and substantive progress in Vietnam – China relations, Binh noted.



He stressed that the visit serves as a great source of encouragement, demonstrating the Party and State’s deep care for overseas Vietnamese, who are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation.



In a friendly talk with the community, embassy staff, and representatives of Vietnamese agencies, General Secretary and President Lam shared that upon arrival at Beijing International Airport, the delegation travelled to Xiong’an New Area in Hebei province by high-speed train. He was impressed by China’s modern transport infrastructure, particularly its well-developed railway system that connects provinces, cities, and major urban areas, facilitating fast, safe, and convenient travel.



Such infrastructure helps save time and labour, enhance productivity, and promote socio-economic development, he noted, highlighting the need for both sides to step up cooperation in transport infrastructure, especially in railway development.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and officials offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the embassy’s premises on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Informing participants of Vietnam’s notable socio-economic achievements and the implementation of strategic policies, the leader underscored the special importance of the visit. In addition to high-level talks and meetings with Chinese leaders, there will be important working sessions between the two Politburos, as well as between ministries, sectors, and localities of the two countries, aimed at advancing comprehensive and effective cooperation across all fields.



He commended the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies in China for their efforts in handling a large workload across a vast area, closely following the Party’s guidelines and effectively carrying out tasks related to external relations, economic diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and overseas Vietnamese affairs.



He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in China will continue to stay united, support one another, integrate actively, comply with local laws, and contribute to the host country’s development, while always turning their hearts towards the homeland and making practical and effective contributions to national construction and development, as well as to Vietnam – China cooperation, particularly as both countries are entering a new stage of development./.