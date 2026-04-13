Politics

Vietnamese, Slovak leaders attend friendship concert in Hanoi

In the near future, further artistic exchanges between Vietnam and Slovakia are anticipated, with Slovak orchestras and ensembles expected to perform in Vietnam, while Vietnamese artists will have opportunities to showcase their talents in Slovakia, thereby deepening bilateral cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties.

From left: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (3rd) and visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (2nd) enjoy the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on the evening of April 13. (Photo: VNA)
From left: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (3rd) and visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (2nd) enjoy the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on the evening of April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico attended the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert titled “Aká Si Mi Krásna” at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on the evening of April 13.

The event was jointly organised by the Slovak Embassy, the Ho Guom Opera, and the Sun Symphony Orchestra, marking PM Fico’s official visit to the country.

It featured performances by renowned Slovak opera artists, alongside musicians from the Sun Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Olivier Ochanine.

In the near future, further artistic exchanges are anticipated, with Slovak orchestras and ensembles expected to perform in Vietnam, while Vietnamese artists will have opportunities to showcase their talents in Slovakia, thereby deepening bilateral cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties.

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A view of the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert titled “Aká Si Mi Krásna” at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on the evening of April 13. (Photo: VNA)

The concert was seen as a significant cultural milestone, heralding stronger exchanges between Vietnam and Slovakia following the formal establishment of their Strategic Partnership. Over the past 76 years, bilateral relations have developed steadily across political, diplomatic, and socio-economic spheres, with both sides attaching importance to their long-standing traditional friendship./.

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#To Lam #Robert Fico #Vietnam–Slovakia friendship #Aká Si Mi Krásna #Ho Guom Opera Slovakia Vietnam
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