Politics

Vietnamese Prime Minister chairs official welcome ceremony for Slovak counterpart

Over the past 76 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Slovakia have maintained and nurtured their traditional friendship, with both sides attaching importance to strengthening ties. High-level visits and exchanges, as well as regular contacts at all levels, have been sustained.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) presides over an official welcome ceremony for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on April 13 morning. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) presides over an official welcome ceremony for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on April 13 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on April 13 morning for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam.

PM Hung expressed his delight at welcoming the first international guest in his capacity as Prime Minister, and in the context of the positive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Slovakia.

The two PMs stood on the honour platform as the national anthems of both countries were played. They then reviewed the guard of honour of the Vietnam People’s Army, and introduced their respective high-level delegations.

After the ceremony, the two leaders held talks, and witnessed the signing and exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and Slovakia. Prior to the talks, they toured a photo exhibition showcasing the countries, people, and longstanding relations between Vietnam and Slovakia, jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

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Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in a photo with a Vietnamese child at the welcome ceremony on April 13 morning (Photo: VNA)

Over the past 76 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Slovakia have maintained and nurtured their traditional friendship, with both sides attaching importance to strengthening ties. High-level visits and exchanges, as well as regular contacts at all levels, have been sustained.

Economic and trade cooperation has continued to grow steadily. Bilateral trade reached 1.73 billion USD in 2024 and rose to 1.78 billion USD in 2025. Slovakia ratified the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in February 2023, providing a solid legal framework for investment ties. As of December 2025, Slovakia had 16 valid investment projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of 140.87 million USD, while Vietnam had one project worth 447,000 USD in Slovakia.

Cooperation in other areas such as security-defence, science-technology, culture-tourism, and labour has also been maintained and gradually expanded. Notably, Slovak citizens have been granted visa-free entry to Vietnam from August 15, 2025 to August 14, 2028.

The Vietnamese community in Slovakia, numbering around 10,000 people, has been officially recognised as the 14th ethnic minority group in the Central European nation, serving as an important bridge in fostering the bilateral friendship.

Building on the solid foundation of traditional friendship, PM Fico’s visit is expected to further strengthen political trust, promote substantive cooperation, and open up new directions for the bilateral relations, contributing to creating fresh momentum to further deepen Vietnam–Slovakia ties in the time to come./.

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#Vietnamese Prime Minister #Slovak Prime Minister #Vietnam-Slovakia relations #Le Minh Hung #Robert Fico Slovakia Vietnam
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