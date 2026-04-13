Politics

Top leader hosts Slovak Prime Minister

Slovakia always considers Vietnam the most important partner in Southeast Asia and one of its top three partners in Asia. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and the signing of multiple cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies and businesses would provide fresh momentum for collaboration.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam consistently values and wishes to further deepen its relationship with Slovakia, a traditional friend and top important partner in Central and Eastern Europe, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam told Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a reception in Hanoi on April 13.

General Secretary and President Lam welcomed PM Fico on his official visit to Vietnam, hailing it as the first visit by a foreign leader to Vietnam following its National Assembly’s election of new leadership positions in the State, Government and legislature.

He said the trip reflects the sincerity and importance the Slovak Government and people attach to the longstanding friendship between the two countries, marking a step toward a more stable and substantive phase in bilateral ties.

Vietnam values and remembers the invaluable and effective support, both material and spiritual, provided by the Slovak people during its national development process, he said. He also praised Slovakia’s recent achievements under Fico’s leadership in both domestic and foreign policies, as well as its European integration efforts.

The Communist Party of Vietnam values and stays ready to foster ties with Slovak political parties, particularly Smer–SD (Direction – Social Democracy) and other parties in the ruling coalition led by Fico, he said.

Welcoming the outcomes of talks between PMs Le Minh Hung and Fico, the host expressed satisfaction that the two countries had officially upgraded their relationship to a “Strategic Partnership,” reflecting a high level of political trust.

Fico, in reply, said he holds a special affection for Vietnam and its people. He expressed admiration for the country’s history of national liberation, its dynamic economic growth and global integration, especially its sound foreign policy amid complex global landscape.

Vietnam has been a source of inspiration for Slovakia in development and global integration, he said. He once again congratulated the host on his election as State President, calling it a clear reflection of the Party, State and public confidence in his capacity and prestige.

The Slovak PM briefed the Vietnamese leader on recent developments in Slovakia and highlighted the positive outcomes of his meetings with Vietnamese leaders, along with the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum.

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At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Slovakia always considers Vietnam the most important partner in Southeast Asia and one of its top three partners in Asia, he said. He lauded the outcomes of his visit, particularly the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and the signing of multiple cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies and businesses, which he said, would provide fresh momentum for collaboration.

Agreeing with the host, Fico said Slovakia would work closely with Vietnam to promptly realise the signed agreements, with a focus on breakthrough areas like economy - investment, sci-tech, national defence - security, industry, renewable energy, tourism, hi-tech agriculture and artificial intelligence.

The Vietnamese leader outlined key directions to advance Vietnam - Slovakia ties under their newly upgraded Strategic Partnership.

Accordingly, both sides should hold exchanges at all levels across Party, State and Government channels, plus people-to-people engagements, to further consolidate political trust. Economic, trade and investment ties should become the central pillar, with a focus on flagship projects in automotive industry, renewable energy, high technology, digital transformation and information technology, quality workforce training, labour cooperation, and local-level partnerships. Both countries should also leverage their respective gateway positions to access ASEAN and EU markets.

On global and regional issues of mutual concern, both sides underscored the importance of adhering to international law, respecting the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international relations. They stressed the need to settle disputes through peaceful means based on dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect, contributing to an environment of peace and stability with conditions conducive to sustainable development and prosperity.

They highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges as a solid foundation and key driver for mutual understanding, thus tightening the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

The host expressed confidence that the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership will propel Vietnam-Slovakia relations forward strongly, delivering concrete benefits to both nations and contributing to peace and development in their respective regions.

On the occasion, Fico conveyed an invitation from Slovak President Peter Pellegrini to the host to visit Slovakia. The Vietnamese leader accepted the invitation and said he would pay the visit at a mutually convenient time./

VNA
#Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam Slovakia Vietnam
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