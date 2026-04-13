Politics

Vietnam–China relations entering unprecedented historic opportunity: ACC official

Under the strategic guidance of top leaders of the two Parties and countries, political exchanges have reached a new height. Senior leaders maintain regular, close contacts, enabling timely discussions on strategic orientations for bilateral relations.

Secretary-General of the ASEAN–China Centre (ACC) Shi Zhongjun (Photo: VNA)
Secretary-General of the ASEAN–China Centre (ACC) Shi Zhongjun (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Relations between Vietnam and China are entering an unprecedented period of historic opportunity, according to Shi Zhongjun, Secretary-General of the ASEAN–China Centre (ACC).

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Beijing, Shi described the two countries as friendly socialist neighbours sharing geographical proximity, common ideals, and broad strategic interests. A shared vision and a common future remain the defining feature of bilateral ties, he said.

Under the strategic guidance of top leaders of the two Parties and countries, political exchanges have reached a new height. Senior leaders maintain regular, close contacts, enabling timely discussions on strategic orientations for bilateral relations.

Both sides have agreed to further deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in line with the “six major orientations”, accelerating the building of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future of strategic significance. The effort is expected to contribute to the development of socialism amid complex global changes.

Recently, following the fourth sessions of China’s National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference as well as the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the two sides recently held the first ministerial-level meeting of the Vietnam–China “3+3” strategic dialogue on foreign affairs, defence and public security, reflecting the strategic depth and stature of relations between the two Parties and countries. It also sends a clear message to the international community that Vietnam and China are working together to safeguard the security of their political systems, advance national development, and contribute valuable stability and positive energy to a rapidly changing world.

According to Shi, practical cooperation has continued to expand in both scale and quality, playing an increasingly important role in each country’s modernisation. Bilateral trade has reached a record of over 290 billion USD.

The two sides are also promoting connectivity through the new international land–sea trade corridor, providing fresh momentum for the China–Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor. Cooperation in emerging areas such as clean energy, the digital economy, and green growth has delivered positive results, strengthening the foundation for long-term partnership.

People-to-people exchanges remain vibrant, with activities such as the Vietnam–China People’s Forum, youth exchanges, and border friendship programmes helping enhance mutual understanding. Growing interest in Chinese language studies and tourism to China is also contributing to stronger public support for bilateral ties.

Shi emphasised that both countries are currently at a crucial stage in building socialism, building on past achievements while looking toward the future. At this historic juncture, he stressed, both sides should follow the path charted by their top leaders, making new contributions to the global socialist cause and human progress.

He also called for enhanced strategic trust, close high-level exchanges, and stronger sharing of governance experience to improve governance capacity and explore pathways for Party building and national rejuvenation.

Furthermore, the two sides should expand practical cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, cross-border economic cooperation zones, and smart ports, while promoting collaboration in emerging areas such as technological innovation, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

In addition, people-to-people exchanges should be intensified through programmes such as Red study tours for Vietnamese youth in China, alongside closer cooperation in culture, tourism, education and training, and healthcare, ensuring these initiatives deliver practical and accessible benefits to people in both countries, Shi added./.

VNA
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