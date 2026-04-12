Politics

Vietnam, China strengthen youth exchanges to deepen bilateral ties

The Vietnamese diplomat stressed that during the upcoming state visit by General Secretary and State President To Lam, the meeting between senior leaders of the two countries and youth participating in the ninth edition of “Red study tour” programme in China reflects the special attention paid by the top leaders of both Parties and countries to nurturing and educating younger generations, enabling them to carry forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (left) and First Secretary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee A Dong at their meeting in Beijing on April 12 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (left) and First Secretary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee A Dong at their meeting in Beijing on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh met with First Secretary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee A Dong in Beijing on April 12.

Both sides highly valued the achievements recorded across various areas of bilateral relations under the strategic orientation and guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and countries. In particular, people-to-people exchanges and programmes under the “Red study tour” initiative, launched by Party General Secretary To Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping during the latter’s state visit to Vietnam in April 2025, were highlighted as a bright spot. These activities have contributed to strengthening solidarity, friendship, and close ties between the two countries' people, consolidating a firm social foundation, and enhancing young people’s awareness of the traditional relationship of being both comrades and brothers between Vietnam and China.

The Vietnamese diplomat stressed that during the upcoming state visit by General Secretary and State President To Lam, the meeting between senior leaders of the two countries and youth participating in the ninth edition of “Red study tour” programme in China reflects the special attention paid by the top leaders of both Parties and countries to nurturing and educating younger generations, enabling them to carry forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.

He added that the initiative also serves as an important driving force for young people of both countries to further promote substantive cooperation in fields such as science and technology and innovation, contributing to each country’s development goals and jointly addressing common challenges. The ambassador expressed confidence that the younger generations of both nations will continue to accompany and support each other in realising the development visions and aspirations set out by the two Parties and countries.

For his part, A Dong affirmed that the CYLC stands ready to closely coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy in China and relevant Vietnamese agencies to build on existing achievements, organise friendship exchanges among youth, researchers, and young entrepreneurs from both countries, while stepping up practical cooperation in training, research, socio-cultural activities, and start-ups through bilateral and multilateral frameworks. These efforts, he noted, will contribute to maintaining the positive and stable development of bilateral relations.

Both sides agreed to continue maintaining and further enhancing the effectiveness of coordination mechanisms between the Vietnamese Embassy in China and the CYLC Central Committee. They also agreed to expand exchanges of delegations and implement a wide range of activities, particularly the “Red study tour” initiative in Chinese localities in the coming period.

They pledged to effectively realise the important common perceptions reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, create new breakthroughs in people-to-people exchanges, further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and promote the building of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future of strategic significance./.

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