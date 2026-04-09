Politics

High level visit helps shape bilateral relations between Vietnam, China: Chinese scholar

The scholar noted that the trip takes place at a pivotal moment, shortly after Vietnam wrapped up its 14th National Party Congress and China concluded its annual "Two Sessions" - the meetings of National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. During their sessions, both countries outlined key socio-economic development goals for the coming period.

Prof. Mi Liang, Director of the Southeast Asia Research Centre at Beijing Foreign Studies University, China (Photo: VNA)
Prof. Mi Liang, Director of the Southeast Asia Research Centre at Beijing Foreign Studies University, China (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The upcoming state visit to China by Party Secretary General and State President To Lam from April 14 – 17 holds particular significance for the development of relations between the two Parties, and between the two countries, according to a Chinese scholar.

Prof. Mi Liang, Director of the Southeast Asia Research Centre at Beijing Foreign Studies University, China, shared his views with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China ahead of the visit, which will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

The scholar noted that the trip takes place at a pivotal moment, shortly after Vietnam wrapped up its 14th National Party Congress and China concluded its annual "Two Sessions" - the meetings of National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. During their sessions, both countries outlined key socio-economic development goals for the coming period.

Against this backdrop, enhanced exchanges of high-level meetings between the two countries’ senior leaders are expected to clarify cooperation and define priority areas in bilateral ties, Mi said.

According to the Chinese scholar, since 2024, we have seen frequent high-level interactions between leaders of the two Parties and countries through official visits, phone talks and regular exchanges on bilateral and international issues. These engagements have served as a vital foundation for strengthening political trust and creating momentum for Vietnam–China relations to continue developing in a stable, substantive manner.

Building on this foundation, Mi believed the upcoming visit is likely to yield positive outcomes, including shared beliefs on major issues, enhancing cooperation across fields, and the signing of several important cooperation documents.

High-level exchanges remain a key pillar of Vietnam–China relations, he said, stressing that the bilateral relationship is underpinned by both Party-to-Party and State-to-State ties, with Party relations playing a guiding role.

Regular interactions between senior leaders help reinforce political trust and also enable both sides to exchange views, effectively manage differences and explore new areas of cooperation, he added.

The strong friendship and close engagement between the two countries’ leaders in recent years, he noted, reflect a solid and steadily improving bilateral relationship.

The Chinese scholar voiced his optimism that the top Vietnamese leader’s visit will inject fresh momentum into political ties, economic and trade cooperation, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

He said that as Vietnam and China continue to consolidate their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promote a community with a shared future of strategic significance, bilateral relations are expected to maintain positive growth and deliver tangible benefits to the two nations, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region./.

VNA
#Party Secretary General and State President To Lam #Mi Liang #14th National Party Congress #Vietnam-China
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