Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico will pay an official visit to Vietnam from April 12-14.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, according an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Vietnam, Slovakia boost cooperation in firefighting and rescue
During the visit, the delegation led by Deputy Director of the department Colonel Hoang Ngoc Huynh worked with several Slovak institutions, including the command of the Fire and Rescue Force in Bratislava, an automobile installation and repair centre under the Ministry of Interior of Slovakia, and the Lest military training centre.