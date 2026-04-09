Politics

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit Vietnam

The visit will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, according an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico will pay an official visit to Vietnam from April 12-14.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, according an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA
#Robert Fico #Slovak Republic Slovakia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A working delegation from the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security pays a visit to Bratislava from March 9–12. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Slovakia boost cooperation in firefighting and rescue

During the visit, the delegation led by Deputy Director of the department Colonel Hoang Ngoc Huynh worked with several Slovak institutions, including the command of the Fire and Rescue Force in Bratislava, an automobile installation and repair centre under the Ministry of Interior of Slovakia, and the Lest military training centre.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (L) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák review the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People's Army on November 18. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Slovakia step up defence cooperation

The two sides will seek cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity, bomb and mine clearance, war-consequence remediation, and responses to non-traditional security challenges, while supporting each other within the framework of Vietnam–EU cooperation.

See more

Prof. Mi Liang, Director of the Southeast Asia Research Centre at Beijing Foreign Studies University, China (Photo: VNA)

High level visit helps shape bilateral relations between Vietnam, China: Chinese scholar

The scholar noted that the trip takes place at a pivotal moment, shortly after Vietnam wrapped up its 14th National Party Congress and China concluded its annual "Two Sessions" - the meetings of National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. During their sessions, both countries outlined key socio-economic development goals for the coming period.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 9

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 9

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu's official visit to Laos, Vietnam’s seafood exports in Q1, and Mui Ne named among the world’s most trending destinations for 2026 are among news highlights on April 9.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (c) speaks at the meeting of the NA Standing Committee on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee discusses draft resolution on fuel tax cuts

Under the proposal, the environmental protection tax on petrol (excluding ethanol), diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and mazut will be reduced to zero Vietnamese dong per litre. These products will also be exempt from VAT declaration and payment while still allowing input VAT credit.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting of standing members of the Government and its Party Committee on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung urges new-term Government to act swiftly

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised the need to translate the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No. 18 into concrete tasks for each ministry, sector, and locality, with clearly defined responsibilities, timelines, and roadmaps to ensure rapid and sustainable development.

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu arrives in Vientiane on April 9 morning, beginning his official visit to Laos (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official begins official visit to Laos

During his stay in Vientiane, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is scheduled to meet with senior Lao leaders on major orientations to further promote comprehensive cooperation, focusing on effectively implementing existing agreements and deepening the bilateral relations in a way that brings tangible benefits to people in both countries.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the April 9 sitting during the 16th NA's first session (Photo: VNA)

Socio-economic performance high on agenda at 16th NA’s first session

The 16th National Assembly is scheduled to hear proposals and verification reports on the draft revised Law on Civil Status, the draft Laws on amendments and supplementations to the Law on Notarisation and the Law on Legal Aid; and the draft amended Law on Access to Information on April 9.

☀️ Morning digest on April 9

☀️ Morning digest on April 9

The ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, Vietnam welcoming the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, and the Vietnam – Russia Economic Forum 2026 are among news highlights on April 8 evening.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam takes the oath of office (Photo: VNA)

Expert pins high hope on consolidation of key leadership positions

The Swiss-Viet Economic Forum (SVEF) believes that with its new leadership team, Vietnam will advance international cooperation frameworks, including strategic partnerships with partners such as Switzerland, thereby facilitating the more effective flow of capital, knowledge and technology.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (centre) presents appointment decisions for members of the Government for the 2026–2031 term and former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth, right) offers flowers in congratulations (Photo: VNA)

Congratulations flow in for newly elected Vietnamese leaders

Leaders of countries and political parties of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the US, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Palestine and Nicaragua have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnam’s newly elected key leaders, following the elections by the country’s National Assembly.

Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam welcomes US-Iran ceasefire agreement: Spokesperson

Vietnam calls on all parties to continue exercising restraint, act responsibly, avoid complicating the situation, respect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries, ensure the safety of civilians and civil infrastructure, and maintain freedom and security of maritime navigation in the region.

The Hanoi delegation of NA deputies at the group discussions (Photo: VNA)

Legislators discuss draft revised Capital Law

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, a deputy of the Hanoi delegation, emphasised that the revision of the Capital Law is not merely about improving a specific piece of legislation, but represented a substantive opportunity and a strategic step to establish a new development model for the capital, which holds a very special position.