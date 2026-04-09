Permanent member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat meets with Lao PM

Vientiane (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu had a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on April 9.



The Lao PM highlighted the significance of Tu’s visit in further consolidating and deepening the special relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples. He affirmed that the visit represents not only an important diplomatic activity but also a vivid demonstration of the unique friendship and unwavering trust between the two countries, taking place amid the festive atmosphere of Laos’ traditional Bunpimay (New Year) celebrations.



He congratulated Tu on continuing to receive the trust of the Vietnamese Party and State to serve as Permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee for the 14th tenure, describing the appointment as well-deserved recognition of his important contributions to building the Party and the political system of Vietnam. He also extended congratulations to Le Minh Hung on his election by the 16th National Assembly as Prime Minister of Vietnam.

PM Sonexay Siphandone lauded Vietnam’s major and comprehensive achievements, particularly in maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring social welfare, and enhancing international standing and prestige.



For his part, Tu conveyed New Year greetings and warm regards from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, PM Le Minh Hung and key Vietnamese leaders to PM Sonexay Siphandone and Lao leaders, affirming Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching great importance to and giving top priority to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.



He congratulated Laos on its important achievements following the success of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the election of deputies to the 10th National Assembly and fifth-term People’s Councils, and the consolidation of the Party and State leadership apparatus for the new tenure.



Tu also congratulated Sonexay Siphandone on being re-elected PM of Laos for the 2026–2031 term and becoming the first Lao PM to serve as a National Assembly deputy.



He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the LPRP and the Government headed by PM Sonexay Siphandone, Laos will successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and the 10th Five-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan, maintaining socio-political stability and achieving further accomplishments.



Vietnam, he underlined, will continue to strongly support Laos’ renewal and international integration efforts, and stand ready to assist Laos within its capacity and share experience with the country to overcome challenges together.



Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) meets with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, Tu briefed the Lao PM on the outcomes of his talks with Permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong, affirming that Vietnam consistently regards its special and “unique” relationship with Laos as a top priority.



He noted that the two countries’ agreement to elevate and further deepen their ties into a relationship defined by “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” has strengthened political trust, created a solid strategic foundation, and opened up prospects for stronger and more substantive cooperation in the new period. He also praised the decisive direction and close coordination between the two governments in implementing cooperation agreements.



Both sides agreed to further promote connectivity between ministries, sectors and localities; enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation efficiency; effectively leverage complementary strengths; and strive to achieve sustainable growth in bilateral trade, targeting 10 billion USD in the coming period. They also emphasised strengthening strategic connectivity between the two economies and accelerating key projects, particularly transport infrastructure links.



The two leaders agreed on measures to further consolidate bilateral relations and create strong momentum for deeper, more practical and effective cooperation, including effective implementation of agreements reached between the two Parties and Governments, especially outcomes of the annual meeting between the two Politburos in December 2025, the 2026 cooperation plan, the 2021–2030 cooperation strategy, and the 2026–2030 bilateral cooperation agreement.



Both sides agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges and contacts at all levels, coordinate in well organising celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation during the “Vietnam–Laos and Laos–Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2027,” and enhance defence and security cooperation, particularly in combating transnational crime, drug trafficking and cybercrime. They also stressed the need to create breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, strengthen spatial and infrastructure connectivity, and prioritise strategic projects linking transport and key energy systems between the two countries.



The two leaders agreed to promote closer cooperation in education, training and human resource development, with emphasis on cadre training, while further strengthening collaboration between localities, especially border provinces, and maximising existing local-level cooperation mechanisms.



Against the backdrop of increasingly complex regional and global developments and intensifying strategic competition among major powers, both leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening solidarity both bilaterally and at multilateral forums.



They expressed confidence that with strong determination from senior leaders and joint efforts by ministries, sectors, localities, businesses and people of both countries, Vietnam–Laos relations will continue to deepen in a more substantive, practical and effective manner./.