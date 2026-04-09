Vietnam, Laos strike new cooperation documents to further enhance ties

Vientiane (VNA) – Within the framework of his official visit to Laos, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, together with his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong, on April 9 witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents aimed at further strengthening collaboration between relevant agencies of the two countries.

The agreements are expected to help further consolidate the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

The documents include a cooperation project on archival, documentation and library work for the 2026–2030 period between the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Office of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, as well as a memorandum of understanding between Dien Bien province of Vietnam and Luang Namtha province of Laos for the 2026–2029 period.

In recent years, Vietnam – Laos relations have continued to develop positively and comprehensively, achieving substantive results across all fields. Political relations remain a solid foundation, with high mutual trust between the two Parties and States reflected through frequent high-level exchanges, effective cooperation mechanisms and close coordination at international forums.

Following the recent state visit to Laos by Party General Secretary To Lam, both sides have moved swiftly to realise the “strategic cohesion” in bilateral ties, a concept reflecting intensive and extensive cooperation spanning development visions and concrete policy actions./.