Politics

Slovak PM’s visit opens new chapter in traditional friendship with Vietnam: diplomat

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Giang said the move makes Slovakia Vietnam’s 12th strategic partner, alongside 15 comprehensive strategic partners, strengthening its international linkages and supporting goals of sovereignty protection, socio-economic development and global integration.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a joint press briefing on April 13. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a joint press briefing on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The recent visit by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has opened a new phase in the 76-year Vietnam – Slovakia relationship, highlighted by the upgrade to a Strategic Partnership and further expanding Vietnam’s network of key global partners, according to Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Giang said the move makes Slovakia Vietnam’s 12th strategic partner, alongside 15 comprehensive strategic partners, strengthening its international linkages and supporting goals of sovereignty protection, socio-economic development and global integration.

He said the visit was highly productive, focusing on elevating the relationship framework and delivering concrete agreement, laying a solid foundation for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

The two sides signed six cooperation agreements spanning diplomacy, defence, culture, nuclear energy, standards and local cooperation, along with more than 10 business deals in areas such as energy, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing and industrial infrastructure. Both governments also agreed to develop a joint action plan targeting high-potential sectors.

On economic cooperation, Giang pointed to two business forums held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together hundreds of enterprises from both countries to tap into complementary strengths and build value chains for regional and global markets.

At the Hanoi forum, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung highlighted priority areas including manufacturing, high technology, energy efficiency and green transition, while calling for greater use of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to enhance supply chains and logistics, alongside deeper cooperation in innovation, digital transformation, e-commerce and workforce development.

Prime Minister Fico expressed his expectation that strong political trust would translate into concrete and effective economic outcomes in the coming period.

The ambassador also underlined the growing role of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia, recognised as the country’s 14th ethnic minority, as an important bridge fostering closer ties and supporting expanded cooperation across multiple sectors./.

VNA
#Slovakia #Slovak Prime Minister #Robert Fico #Vietnam – Slovakia relationship Slovakia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hosts Slovak Prime Minister

Slovakia always considers Vietnam the most important partner in Southeast Asia and one of its top three partners in Asia. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and the signing of multiple cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies and businesses would provide fresh momentum for collaboration.

Delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Slovakia PMs attend business forum to boost bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on businesses of Vietnam and Slovakia to strengthen partnerships in areas of mutual strength and demand, particularly in manufacturing, high technology, automotive industry, precision engineering, automation, renewable energy, green transition, logistics, supply chain connectivity, digital transformation, and human resource development.

See more

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President of Vietnam holds talks with Chinese counterpart

The Vietnamese leader proposed that the two sides strengthen political trust and strategic coordination at a new level, step up high-level exchanges, and continue to promote the role and effectiveness of comprehensive cooperation across Party, Government, National Assembly/National People’s Congress, and Vietnam Fatherland Front/Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference channels.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–2031 term on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges aligning emulation, commendation with double-digit growth target

Emulation movements must evolve into a comprehensive ecosystem that inspires dedication, fosters breakthroughs, and mobilises broad participation across society. Commendation, in turn, must be timely, accurate, and impactful, recognising exemplary individuals and models, and translating sound policies into concrete outcomes.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man receives Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Vietnam values Italy’s leading role in Europe: NA Chairman

The Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament should increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially the high level; coordinate to effectively implement the outcomes of visits and signed cooperation agreements; and promote the elevation of Vietnam–Italy relations to a new level.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time). Photo: VNA

NA Chairman meets with Italian President

Vietnam and Italy should promote the role of their legislative bodies and enhance oversight of the implementation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements. In particular, they should expand cooperation into emerging fields where Italy has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and high-quality human resource training.

National Assembly Chairman visits Vietnamese community in Italy (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Italy

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently place people at the centre of development, stressing that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and an important resource for national growth.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse meet with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Vietnamese diplomatic staff, community in China

The leader commended the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies in China for their efforts in handling a large workload across a vast area, closely following the Party’s guidelines and effectively carrying out tasks related to external relations, economic diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and overseas Vietnamese affairs.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) and Maurizio Acerbo, General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC) of Italy, at their meeting on April 14 (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Italy’s Communist Reconstruction Party leader in Rome

Regarding future cooperation orientations, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested that the two parties enhance mutual understanding and exchanges, deepen relations in a substantive manner, and promote their roles in strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. He called for increased people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, arts, education and training, tourism, and locality-to-locality links.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Chairwoman of the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Chiara Gribaudo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – Italy parliamentary friendship strengthened

Welcoming the top Vietnamese legislator and a high-level delegation of Vietnam to Italy, Gribaudo highly valued the growing cooperation between the two parliaments, and expressed her hope that the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group will soon organise a visit to Vietnam to further strengthen bilateral ties.