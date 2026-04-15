Slovak PM’s visit opens new chapter in traditional friendship with Vietnam: diplomat

Hanoi (VNA) – The recent visit by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has opened a new phase in the 76-year Vietnam – Slovakia relationship, highlighted by the upgrade to a Strategic Partnership and further expanding Vietnam’s network of key global partners, according to Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Giang said the move makes Slovakia Vietnam’s 12th strategic partner, alongside 15 comprehensive strategic partners, strengthening its international linkages and supporting goals of sovereignty protection, socio-economic development and global integration.

He said the visit was highly productive, focusing on elevating the relationship framework and delivering concrete agreement, laying a solid foundation for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

The two sides signed six cooperation agreements spanning diplomacy, defence, culture, nuclear energy, standards and local cooperation, along with more than 10 business deals in areas such as energy, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing and industrial infrastructure. Both governments also agreed to develop a joint action plan targeting high-potential sectors.

On economic cooperation, Giang pointed to two business forums held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together hundreds of enterprises from both countries to tap into complementary strengths and build value chains for regional and global markets.

At the Hanoi forum, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung highlighted priority areas including manufacturing, high technology, energy efficiency and green transition, while calling for greater use of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to enhance supply chains and logistics, alongside deeper cooperation in innovation, digital transformation, e-commerce and workforce development.

Prime Minister Fico expressed his expectation that strong political trust would translate into concrete and effective economic outcomes in the coming period.

The ambassador also underlined the growing role of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia, recognised as the country’s 14th ethnic minority, as an important bridge fostering closer ties and supporting expanded cooperation across multiple sectors./.