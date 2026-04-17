Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 17

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 17

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, together with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, attended the launch ceremony of the Vietnam–China Border People’s Festival 2026 on April 17 in Nanning city of Guangxi as part of his state visit to China.

Themed “Strengthening a solid social foundation, enhancing unity and cooperation for shared development,” the event is co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and the People’s Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with the participation of central and local representatives, border residents, and youth from both countries. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 17 tasked the Government Office and the Government Portal with regularly disclosing information on the status and progress of task implementation by ministries and agencies, with a view to enhancing transparency and accountability.

The PM chaired a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, and the Government Inspectorate to review task implementation since the beginning of 2026, outline priorities for the period ahead, and address proposals and recommendations from the agencies concerned. Read full story

- Vietnam was among countries with outstanding achievements in human capital development under the Human Capital Index Plus (HCI+) 2026 honoured at a ceremony held at World Bank Group headquarters on April 16, within the framework of the Spring Meetings of the WB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, on behalf of Vietnam, received the recognition as one of the top-performing countries in the HCI+ among peers at similar income levels, alongside Jamaica, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan and Rwanda. Read full story

- Fuel distributors in the central province of Ha Tinh are entering the final stage of preparations to roll out E10 biofuel, completing upgrades to infrastructure and supply systems to ensure a smooth market transition without disruptions.

Following the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 09/CT-TTg dated March 19, 2026 on accelerating energy efficiency, energy transition and the adoption of cleaner transport fuels, the E10 rollout has been brought forward to April—two months ahead of schedule. In response, local petroleum businesses have proactively invested in storage facilities and blending technologies. Read full story

- A solemn incense offering ceremony was held on April 17 (the first day of the third lunar month of 2026) at the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site in Hy Cuong commune, Phu Tho province, marking the opening of the Hung Kings Commemoration Festival and the Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week 2026.

The Hung Kings Temple complex, located atop Nghia Linh mountain in Hy Cuong commune, is the sacred centre dedicated to the Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the Vietnamese nation. Read full story

- The exhibition “Coi nguon – Origine” by Vietnamese-origin painter Van Guillemin opened on April 16 at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi, offering visitors a contemplative artistic experience.

Running until April 26, the exhibition features a collection of paintings that reflect a subtle fusion of European artistic spirit and Eastern emotional depth, reinterpreted through the lens of a French–Vietnamese cultural identity. Rather than presenting fixed narratives, the works evoke multiple layers of meaning, inviting viewers to explore personal reflections through shifting spaces between memory and the present. Read full story./.

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☕ Afternoon briefing on April 16

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 16

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung's phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man's attendance at the opening of the IPU-152, and the presentation of the 20th Devotion Awards are among news highlights on April 16.

☀️ Morning digest on April 16

☀️ Morning digest on April 16

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's meetings with Chinese leaders, PM Le Minh Hung's attendance at the expanded online summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) on energy security, and EuroCham's release of the Business Confidence Index (BCI) for Q1 are among news highlights on April 15 evening.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, leave Nanning on April 17, successfully concluding their state visit to China from April 14–17 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary, State President To Lam concludes state visit to China

The trip also included meetings with Vietnamese diplomatic staff and the Vietnamese community in China, exchanges with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and others who had supported Vietnam-China friendship, attendance at a Vietnam - China friendship art programme, a visit to the historic Nanning Yucai School, and participation in activities launching a Vietnam–China Border People’s Festival 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China issue joint statement on deepening Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in new era

The State visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam was a great success, positively contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and accelerating the building of the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, thus promoting peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strengthen parliamentary, economic ties

On parliamentary cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator called for increased the exchange of high-level delegations and closer collaboration between the two legislatures, including sharing legislative experience and strengthening ties between their respective committees.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis - the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, during their in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets with Kazakhstan’s lower house speaker in Türkiye

The two sides also consented to continue close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, particularly the IPU, promoting the role of legislatures in advancing multilateralism and respect for international law, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development regionally and globally.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) receives Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Secretary of Guangxi’s Party Committee

Vietnam is a close neighbour, trusted friend and one of Guangxi’s most important partners. The Party organisation and authorities of China's autonomous region attach great importance to friendship and cooperation with Vietnamese localities; and will continue to take the lead in thoroughly implementing the important common perceptions reached by the two top leaders, thereby deepening cooperation and friendship between China and Vietnam.

Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA Chairman meets Turkish President

Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that economic, trade, and investment ties should serve as key pillars of the relationship. They agreed to create favourable conditions to raise bilateral trade turnover to 4 billion USD, while continuing to encourage Turkish enterprises to invest in Vietnam and contribute to its economic development.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's top legislator addresses general debate at 152nd IPU Assembly

Vietnam is striving with confidence and self-strengthening to enter a new stage of development, aiming to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152).

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the policy dialogue aimed at promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman attends policy dialogue promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation

Türkiye is one of Vietnam’s key partners in the region, serving as a strategic bridge between Asia and Europe. Conversely, Vietnam, with its dynamic and fast-growing economy, is an important gateway for Türkiye to access Southeast Asian and Asia-Pacific markets. These complementary advantages provide a solid foundation for the two countries to further deepen their cooperation in the coming period.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) presents a commemorative gift to Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili during their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Georgian parliament speaker on IPU-152 sidelines

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man underlined that there remains ample room to further expand cooperation between Vietnam and Georgia in areas where both sides have strengths and potential, including education and training, culture, tourism, sports, logistics and transport, particularly rail transport.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C, first row) and representatives from 52 leading US enterprises (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets delegation of leading US businesses

At the meeting, representatives of USABC, the US Embassy in Vietnam and participating businesses commended Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and improving investment climate, as well as its strategic development orientation toward rapid and sustainable growth driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) receives President and CEO of Japan’s erex Co., Ltd. Honna Hitoshi (Photo: VGP)

Deputy PM hails cooperation in personnel training with Japan

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra highly valued the training programme jointly implemented since 2022 by Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Japan’s erex Co., Ltd, which focuses on enhancing public administration capacity, particularly for grassroots officials, young civil servants and female cadres. Through the initiative, nearly 300 local-level officials and leaders from Vietnam have been sent to Japan for training and professional development.

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung (Photo: Yonhap)

RoK President to pay state visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 21 – 24 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his wife./.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with Singaporean counterpart

PM Hung noted that Vietnam is preparing new policies to attract greater foreign investment, including from Singapore. He called Singapore’s support in developing international financial centres in Vietnam, as well as expanding and upgrading next-generation Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) in tandem with high technology transfer.