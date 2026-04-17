Culture - Sports

Incense offering honours Hung Kings at festival opening

The Hung Kings Temple complex, located atop Nghia Linh mountain in Hy Cuong commune, is the sacred centre dedicated to the Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the Vietnamese nation.

Delegates from Hy Cuong commune perform rituals at Thuong Temple. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates from Hy Cuong commune perform rituals at Thuong Temple. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – A solemn incense offering ceremony was held on April 17 (the first day of the third lunar month of 2026) at the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site in Hy Cuong commune, Phu Tho province, marking the opening of the Hung Kings Commemoration Festival and the Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week 2026.

The Hung Kings Temple complex, located atop Nghia Linh mountain in Hy Cuong commune, is the sacred centre dedicated to the Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the Vietnamese nation.

At Kinh Thien Palace on the mountain’s summit, delegates respectfully offered incense, flowers and ritual offerings in a solemn atmosphere to express deep gratitude for the Hung Kings’ contributions to the founding of the nation. Before the ancestral spirits, leaders of Hy Cuong commune reported on key socio-economic achievements the locality has attained in recent years.

Upholding the traditions of the ancestral land, the Party organisation, authorities and people of Hy Cuong commune have remained united and made concerted efforts to overcome difficulties, achieving notable results across multiple sectors. Most socio-economic targets have been met or surpassed, while infrastructure has continued to be upgraded in a synchronised manner. The urban landscape has gradually transformed towards a more civilised and modern outlook.

Positive progress has been recorded in education, health care, culture and sports. Social welfare policies have been implemented effectively, while political security and social order have been maintained. As a result, both the material and spiritual lives of local residents have steadily improved. Party building and consolidation of the political system have also been prioritised, helping strengthen public consensus and trust.

Before the sacred spirits of the Hung Kings, the Party organisation, authorities and people of Hy Cuong commune pledged to continue preserving and promoting the values of the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site, while building the locality into a prosperous and civilised land worthy of being the ancestral land of the Vietnamese nation.

After the incense offering ceremony at Thuong Temple, delegates also offered incense at the Hung Kings’ Mausoleum, laid flowers at the bas-relief depicting President Ho Chi Minh speaking with soldiers of the Vanguard Division, and paid tribute at the Lac Long Quan Temple./.

VNA
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