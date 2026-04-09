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Phu Tho makes thorough preparations for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day

The Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, Hung Kings Temple Festival and Ancestral Land Culture–Tourism Week 2026 will run from April 17–26 (the first to 10th days of the third lunar month) at the Special National Historical Relic Site of Hung Kings Temple and other localities in the province, with the opening ceremony set for 8pm on April 17.

A ritual involving a procession and offering of sticky rice cakes to the Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Temple Festival in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)
A ritual involving a procession and offering of sticky rice cakes to the Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Temple Festival in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Preparations for the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, the Hung Kings Temple Festival, and the Ancestral Land Culture-Tourism Week 2026 are being carried out in a coordinated and methodical manner by the northern province of Phu Tho, aiming to ensure a solemn, practical, safe and effective event that meets public expectations for paying tribute to the nation’s ancestors.

Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said this year’s festival holds special significance as it takes place amid administrative restructuring and the implementation of a two-tier local government model. The coordinated involvement of authorities, sectors and local residents is required to ensure successful organisation.

He stressed that activities must be carefully prepared, preserving traditional values while creating new highlights to attract visitors. Units are reviewing tasks and developing contingency plans to ensure absolute safety for delegates and people.

Incense-offering rituals commemorating National Ancestor Lac Long Quan, Mother Au Co and the Hung Kings are being finalised in line with traditional practices. The Hung Kings Temple Historical Relic Site has coordinated with relevant agencies to complete an overall programme for provincial approval.

Eighteen commune- and ward-level clusters have prepared personnel and facilities for festival activities, while communication campaigns, urban beautification, environmental sanitation and security measures are in place. Provincial police have surveyed routes and venues, developed traffic diversion plans and deployed command information centres and surveillance cameras in key areas.

Pham Tien Dat, Director of the Hung Kings Temple Historical Relic Site, said a new feature this year is cultural camping activities involving 18 commune and ward clusters, enabling localities to showcase distinctive cultural identities and enrich the festival atmosphere.

At the relic site, more than 300 banners and over 1,000 festival flags have been installed, alongside intensified promotion of Xoan singing and the Worship of Hung Kings belief across media platforms. Key infrastructure upgrades, including renovations at the Hung Kings Museum courtyard and completion of a guest reception facility, are nearing completion.

According to Duong Hoang Huong, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festivities will expand to include over 25 cultural, sports and tourism activities such as art performances, folk street festivals, traditional sports competitions, book fairs, exhibitions and trade fairs.

The folk street festival themed “Echoes of the Origin” is scheduled for April 24 (the 8th day of the third lunar month), featuring parades by 18 commune and ward clusters representing 148 localities. Revived after a period of suspension, the event aims to recreate traditional cultural life among local ethnic communities.

Phu Tho will also host its first international fine arts exhibition to promote cultural exchange and introduce the ancestral land to global audiences. Socialised activities including marathon races, golf tournaments, traditional boat racing and street festivals are expected to enhance the festival’s appeal.

The Hung Kings Cup Golf Tournament is planned for April 11 at Van Lang, Tam Dao, Dam Vac and Thanh Lanh golf courses, drawing around 600 athletes.

The Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, Hung Kings Temple Festival and Ancestral Land Culture–Tourism Week 2026 will run from April 17–26 (the first to 10th days of the third lunar month) at the Special National Historical Relic Site of Hung Kings Temple and other localities in the province, with the opening ceremony set for 8pm on April 17./.

VNA
#Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day #Hung Kings Temple Festival #Phu Tho #Mother Au Co #Hung Kings Phu Tho
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