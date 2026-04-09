Society

State President’s amnesty decision in 2026 announced

In 2025 alone, more than 22,000 inmates were granted early release, while political security and social order remained firmly maintained. Most beneficiaries have successfully reintegrated into society, earning public support and international recognition.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen (standing) speaks at the press conference on April 9. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen (standing) speaks at the press conference on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Presidential Office, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Supreme People’s Court and relevant agencies, held a press conference in Hanoi on April 9 to announce the State President's amnesty decision in 2026.

Speaking at the press briefing, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Can Dinh Tai highlighted that amnesty is an important legal institution stipulated in the Constitution and the 2018 Law on Amnesty. Over the years, its implementation has consistently reflected the Party and State’s major policy of clemency and humanitarianism, while reinforcing public confidence in the strictness and fairness of the law and affirming Vietnam’s commitment to ensuring human and citizen rights equitably.

He pointed out that recent amnesty rounds have been conducted legally, bringing about positive results on political, legal, social, and diplomatic fronts. In 2025 alone, more than 22,000 inmates were granted early release, while political security and social order remained firmly maintained. Most beneficiaries have successfully reintegrated into society, earning public support and international recognition.

This year marks a significant transition period for Vietnam, associated with major political events, including the success of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, and the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

On April 7, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam signed Decision No. 457/QD-CTN on amnesty at the request of the Government. The issuance of the decision on the first working day of the 2026–2031 presidential term underscores the consistent stance of the Party and State in upholding the rule of law alongside a responsible and conditional humanitarian policy.

According to the decision, amnesty will be granted to prisoners serving fixed-term sentences, life sentences commuted to fixed terms, and those temporarily suspended from serving their sentences, on the occasion of the April 30 anniversary and major national political events. Time served for consideration is calculated up to May 31, 2026.

Eligible inmates must demonstrate significant progress, good rehabilitation awareness, and be classified as having good or fairly good conduct in accordance with the law on criminal judgment enforcement. They must also have served a minimum portion of their sentences, fulfilled additional penalties such as fines and court fees, and completed civil obligations, including compensation in corruption-related cases.

The decision also specifies 16 categories of offenders ineligible for amnesty, including those convicted of crimes against national security, terrorism, espionage, or particularly serious offences, as well as repeat offenders or those currently under prosecution for other crimes.

Regarding special cases, the Government will coordinate with the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and relevant bodies to compile dossiers for submission to the State President for consideration.

Addressing questions on reintegration support, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen said that after nearly three years of implementing the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 22/2023/QD-TTg on credit for former inmates, nearly 15,000 beneficiaries have accessed loans totaling nearly 1.3 trillion VND (nearly 50 million USD) as of April 2026 to support production, business activities and livelihood stabilisation.

He added that the Ministry of Public Security will propose amendments to expand loan limits and improve access to credit for former inmates in the coming time.

Tuyen also pointed out two key new features of the amnesty decision in 2026 compared to last year's version, including clearer minimum requirements for sentence classification periods and expanded categories of ineligible offenders, ensuring more consistent and rigorous implementation nationwide./.

VNA
#amnesty #State President's amnesty decision #reintegration support
Follow VietnamPlus

Human rights

Related News

See more

Delegates attend the launch ceremony of the 2026 Press Awards on promoting energy efficiency and conservation (Photo: VNA)

Media promotes culture of efficient energy use

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Vietnam Journalists Association, on April 8 launched the 2026 Press Awards on promoting energy efficiency and conservation, aiming to raise public awareness and encourage responsible energy consumption.

A civil servant in Mao Khe ward, Quang Ninh province, guides a resident in submitting notarisation applications via the National Public Service Portal. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh digitises entire administrative process

The effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, coupled with strong public engagement, is providing new impetus for Quang Ninh to accelerate administrative reform and advance toward a transparent, modern and sustainable public governance model in the years ahead.

Delegates at the Hanoi ceremony marking Laos' traditional New Year festival Bunpimay (Photo: VNA)

Lao traditional New Year Bunpimay celebrated in Hanoi

The Vietnamese and Lao leaders’ agreement to incorporate the concept of “strategic cohesion” into the bilateral relationship framework marks a historic milestone, reflecting a long-term vision, deep political trust and shared determination to elevate bilateral ties to a new stage of development.

The wrist-tying ritual during Bunpimay is believed to bring peace and good fortune (Photo published by VNA)

Congratulatory message sent to Lao front leader on Bunpimay festival

Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee, sent a congratulatory letter to Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Politburo member, and President of the Lao Front for National Development’s Central Committee, on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year festival Bunpimay (Buddhist Era 2569).

Thuan An sea-crossing bridge in Hue city is completed. (Photo courtesy of Hue Portal)

Tourism hub to open first sea-crossing bridge

Hue accelerates major transport projects, from expressways to river bridges, boosting regional links while advancing plans for a smart low-carbon city and sustained economic growth.

Former Director of the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry for the 2013–2023 period Ngo Van Vinh at a police office. (Photo: Hanoi Police)

Hanoi Police charge additional 26 suspects in major forensic psychiatry case

Authorities have since expanded the investigation to include additional offenses, notably falsification of case files and gambling. With the latest indictments, the total number of suspects has risen to 66, facing a range of charges including illegal drug possession and use, bribery-related offenses, abuse of power, falsification of case records, and gambling.

At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Agriculture sector links key databases with National Integrated Data Centre

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang said the move marks a key milestone in following the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, which targets breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation, while opening a new chapter for the agriculture and environment sector.

Hanoi aims for 30% public transport share to ease congestion (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi targets 30% public transport use to ease traffic congestion

To tackle the issue, Hanoi has developed a comprehensive plan for the 2025–2030 period, focusing on 10 key groups of solutions. These include improving mechanisms to attract investment in transport infrastructure, adjusting traffic planning to better match urban development, and accelerating construction of ring roads, radial routes and bridges across the Red River.

Workers inspect and repair power lines to ensure safe and continuous power supply in the central provinces (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets 50% reduction in electricity-related accidents by 2035

The programme, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 3, focuses on improving public awareness, responsibility, and fostering a culture of safe electricity use in society. It prioritises accident prevention to safeguard lives, community safety, and property, while contributing to the country’s sustainable development.

Ho Chi Minh City proposes free bus rides on 135 routes from May (Photo: VNA)

HCM City proposes free bus rides on 135 routes

According to the Department of Construction, the measure aims to ease travel costs for residents amid rising fuel prices while encouraging greater use of public transport, reducing reliance on private vehicles, and contributing to lower traffic accidents and environmental pollution.