Rescue vessel brings foreign sailor ashore for emergency treatment

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A foreign crew member in critical condition was safely brought ashore for emergency treatment on April 9 following a coordinated maritime rescue off the coast of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMRCC) reported that its vessel, SAR 272, transported the patient to Phuoc Thang ward, where he was handed over to border guards and the shipowner’s representative for transfer to a medical facility.

The patient, a 46-year-old Filipino sailor aboard the vessel ESL DACHAN BAY, was traveling from Taiwan (China) to Singapore when he began experiencing severe lower right abdominal pain, accompanied by vomiting and profuse sweating.

After receiving the emergency report on the evening of April 8, the VMRCC provided remote medical consultation and coordinated with relevant parties to arrange an evacuation. Medical experts suspected acute appendicitis, warning of potentially serious complications without prompt intervention.

The vessel altered its course toward waters off Ho Chi Minh City to facilitate the rescue, while maintaining regular updates on its location and the patient’s condition.

At 06:00 on April 9, SAR 272 departed with a medical team from Vung Tau Hospital. Two hours later, the rescue vessel reached the rendezvous point, transferred the patient onboard, and administered initial treatment before quickly bringing him ashore for further care./.