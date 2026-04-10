Exhibition highlights Soyuz 37 as symbol of Vietnam–Russia space cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition titled “Soyuz 37 Joint Flight – A symbol of Vietnam–Russia space cooperation” opened in Hanoi on April 10, offering a comprehensive look at the historic 1980 mission and its enduring significance in bilateral relations.



The event is jointly organised by the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with the Russian Embassy in Vietnam, the Federal Archival Agency of Russia, the Archive of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as well as the Vietnam Military History Museum and the Air Defence – Air Force Museum.



The exhibition features a rich array of documents, images and artefacts that fully retrace the Soyuz 37 mission, from the selection and training process to its execution and return. Notably, many materials are being made public for the first time. Highlights include valuable archival records from both Vietnam and Russia, documentary films provided by partners such as Vietnam Television and the Vietnam Film Institute, along with memorabilia associated with the flight, including personal items carried into space by Pham Tuan.



According to Director of the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam Dang Thanh Tung, the event marks the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight (April 12, 1961–2026), a milestone in human scientific history. He noted that the Soyuz 37 mission stands as a special landmark, when for the first time a Vietnamese joined a Soviet cosmonaut in space, symbolising shared pride, political trust and effective cooperation between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, now Russia.



Representing the Federal Archival Agency of Russia, Efimenko Andrey Ruslanovich highlighted the global significance of the anniversary, recalling Yuri Gagarin’s pioneering flight, which transcended national boundaries to become a common heritage of humanity. He also emphasised the importance of the Intercosmos programme in fostering international space cooperation, including the establishment of joint crews in 1976.



The Soyuz 37 mission, part of the Intercosmos programme, was the sixth international crewed flight. In 1980, Soviet cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko and Vietnamese pilot Pham Tuan jointly carried out the mission aboard the Soyuz-37 spacecraft to the Salyut-6 space station, marking the first time a Vietnamese travelled into space.



Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cao Huy commended the proactive and responsible role of the State Records and Archives Department in coordinating with Russian and domestic partners, stressing that the event goes beyond a one-off activity to demonstrate leadership in preserving and promoting archival values for development and international integration.



Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko described the exhibition as highly symbolic in the context of the Vietnam-Russia Scientific and Educational Cooperation Year 2026. He reaffirmed that the 1980 joint mission was not only a scientific achievement but also a vivid testament to the close friendship between the two nations.



At the event, Hero of the Armed Forces Pham Tuan shared stories of his journey, while organisers highlighted that the exhibition aims to inspire younger generations and serve as a bridge between past achievements and future scientific aspirations.



The exhibition is open to the public free of charge daily until June 10./.

VNA