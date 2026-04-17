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Vietnam aims for high ranking at 60th Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad

A team of four outstanding students from Vietnam is attending the 60th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMChO) for high school students, which officially opened on April 16 at the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Russia.

The Vietnamese delegation poses for a photo beside the Mendeleev periodic table before the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation poses for a photo beside the Mendeleev periodic table before the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A team of four outstanding students from Vietnam is attending the 60th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMChO) for high school students, which officially opened on April 16 at the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Russia.

The contest is drawing 165 contestants from 35 countries across three continents.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the President of the IMChO-60 Organising Committee and Rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University, Academician Viktor Sadovnichy, said the competition has significantly expanded its global reach over the past 25 years. Holding the 60th edition in Moscow carries special significance, as the All-Union Chemistry Olympiad was founded there in 1967, later evolving into the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad for students.

Over the years, the Olympiad has become a cradle for nurturing scientific talent, with many former participants going on to become prominent experts, teachers and researchers whose careers began with the competition, he noted, adding that gold and silver medallists at this year’s contest will be eligible to apply to Russia’s leading universities without entrance examinations.

vnanet-potal-khai-mac-olympic-hoa-hoc-quoc-te-mendeleev-lan-thu-60-8706389.jpg
Academician Viktor Sadovnichy, President of the IMChO-60 Organising Committee and Rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU), delivers the opening remarks. (Photo: VNA)

For Vietnam, this marks its second participation in the competition. The head of the Vietnamese delegation, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hung Huy, said the four contestants were carefully selected and trained over a long period. Last year, Vietnam made its debut at the Olympiad in Brazil and achieved impressive results with two gold and two silver medals.

According to Huy, this year’s Vietnamese contestants are evenly matched in quality and the team will strive to achieve strong results and bring honour to the country.

The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and challenging competitions for high school students. Participants must complete multiple stages, including two theoretical rounds and a five-hour practice session requiring deep knowledge, analytical thinking, laboratory skills and creative problem-solving.

IMChO-60 is scheduled to conclude on April 22 with the closing and awarding ceremony./.

VNA
#Vietnam #high ranking #Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad #Vietnamese students
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