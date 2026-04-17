Society

Vietnamese students studying in Guangxi help deepen Vietnam–China relations

According to Yang Feng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the School of International Education at Guangxi Normal University, the university has trained more than 5,000 Vietnamese students from the 1990s to the end of 2025.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community and students in China welcome Party General Secretary and President To Lam, and his wife at Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the Vietnamese community and students in China welcome Party General Secretary and President To Lam, and his wife at Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnamese students studying in China’s Guangxi province are emerging as a vital bridge for people-to-people exchanges, strengthening Vietnam–China ties through academic engagement and cultural interaction, particularly at Guangxi Normal University.

In Chinese language teaching classes at the university, Vietnamese students actively engage in discussions, research, and use Chinese as an academic tool. Many pursue specialised training while proactively shaping career paths linked to Vietnam–China cooperation.

Nguyen Thi Phuong, a doctoral researcher in curriculum and instruction theory, said she is focusing on Chinese to broaden access to traditional Chinese medicine, while advancing her expertise in Chinese language teaching. She noted that language proficiency will help Vietnamese researchers enhance academic exchanges with China.

According to Yang Feng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the School of International Education at Guangxi Normal University, the university has trained more than 5,000 Vietnamese students from the 1990s to the end of 2025. Many alumni now work across politics, economics, education and culture, forming a core force contributing to Vietnam–China relations. The university has also established partnerships with more than 20 higher education institutions in Vietnam.

Notably, the university has a long tradition of educating Vietnamese students. From the 1950s to the 1970s, several Vietnamese educational institutions were relocated to Guangxi, forming the so-called “Vietnam schools”. More than 10,000 Vietnamese students studied there before returning home, many of whom later became leading figures in the fields of education, culture, and science and technology.

Beyond their studies, Vietnamese students actively engage in extracurricular activities, including presenting to international audiences on the history of Vietnam–China educational exchanges at the Memorial Hall of the Vietnamese School, thereby promoting the values of the bilateral friendship.

The hall, which locates at Guangxi Normal University and opened in May 2010, is recognised as the only facility worldwide dedicated to preserving and showcasing the history of Vietnamese students studying abroad. In 2025 alone, it welcomed 163 visiting delegations with more than 3,800 visitors, including 48 high-level Vietnamese delegations.

He Zubin, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangxi Normal University, affirmed that the institution will continue to serve as a bridge for educational and cultural cooperation, building on the traditional friendship between Vietnam and China. He added that the university aims to become a model for bilateral education and cultural collaboration, contributing to stronger ties in the new era and to the building of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance./.

VNA
#Vietnamese students #Guangxi #Vietnam–China relations #academic exchanges China Vietnam
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