Quang Ninh prioritises smart schools to advance education quality

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Guided by the consistent view that investment in education is an investment in the future, the northern province of Quang Ninh has allocated nearly 1.09 trillion VND (41.38 million USD) from its provincial budget to education, training, and vocational education in 2026.



The funding is being directed toward the implementation of strategic programmes and policies aimed at improving human resources quality and modernising educational infrastructure. Priority areas include the construction and renovation of school facilities, procurement of teaching equipment, and provision of financial support for students in disadvantaged, mountainous, border, and insular areas.



A key focus of Quang Ninh’s investment strategy is the consolidation of the school network by eliminating scattered satellite campuses and developing smart and high-quality institutions. The province is also placing strong emphasis on vocational education to meet growing demand for highly skilled labour in industrial and economic zones, thereby contributing to sustainable economic restructuring.



Within its 2026 knowledge-based economy development roadmap, education is regarded as the foundation for building a high-quality workforce. The province is promoting smart school governance and developing a digital learning ecosystem that enable students to access modern knowledge and learning tools locally. At the same time, efforts are being made to standardise and continuously upgrade the qualifications of teachers to meet the requirements of digital transformation in education.



During the 2021–2025 period, Quang Ninh significantly increased its budget allocation for education and vocational training compared to previous years. Annual spending on education has consistently accounted for more than 20% of the province’s total budget expenditure. It is aiming to have at least 95% of local schools meeting national standards by 2030.



Recent academic outcomes have reflected the effectiveness of the province’s targeted investment approach. In the 2025–2026 national examination for excellent students, Quang Ninh ranked eighth out of the 34 provinces and cities in terms of the proportion of prize-winning students, with 82 out of 110 examinees receiving awards.



These sustained investments are expected not only to help Quang Ninh maintain its position among the country’s best performers in human development but also to provide a solid foundation for its ambition to become a multi-disciplinary education and training hub in northern Vietnam./.

VNA