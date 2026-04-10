Vietnam, Western Australia deepen substantive education cooperation

Sydney (VNA) – Vietnam is advancing efforts to build a globally integrated education system, with partnerships with leading institutions in Western Australia seen as pivotal to this goal, according to Dang Thuy Chi, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia.

Speaking at the inaugural Vietnam – Western Australia Education Dialogue held in Perth on April 9, Chi said the event marked a meaningful step towards more practical and effective cooperation between the two sides.

She outlined Vietnam’s strategic directions in education development, highlighting the roadmap for international integration under Decision No. 1600/QD-TTg, which focuses on expanding internationally accredited programmes, strengthening ties with reputable global institutions and promoting two-way student exchanges. She also updated participants on key priorities under Project 89, including the expansion of transnational education and joint training initiatives, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Derryn Belford, Chief Executive Officer of StudyPerth, described Western Australia as a high-quality and welcoming destination for Vietnamese students, noting that the dialogue provides fresh momentum to strengthen partnerships and enhance support and opportunities.

Nguyen Thanh Ha, Consul General of Vietnam in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, said the event reflects the growing depth of bilateral relations and the steady expansion of education cooperation. By bringing together key stakeholders, both sides can unlock further opportunities for institutions and learners.

Hannah Huyen Vu, founder and Chair of the Australia – Vietnam Talent Network (AVTN), highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration in delivering sustainable outcomes in education partnerships.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to boosting education ties and broadening opportunities for students and institutions in both countries, noting the significant potential for further cooperation as education and training remain a priority area.

The dialogue also provided a platform for sharing insights and exploring partnerships in transnational education, joint programmes, research collaboration and high-quality workforce development, while laying the groundwork for long-term cooperation through policy dialogue and concrete initiatives.

With strengths in high-quality education, an international learning environment and practical training, Western Australia is regarded as a promising partner for Vietnam. In turn, Vietnam’s large population, young workforce and rising demand for education make it a key market for the state’s education providers./.