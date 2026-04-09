Asian Institute of Technology viewed as bright symbol of Vietnam–Thailand education cooperation

Bangkok (VNA) – The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) has been described as a bright symbol of education and training cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand, reflecting decades of close partnership and meaningful exchanges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung on April 8 paid a visit to AIT to extend Songkran New Year greetings to the institute’s leaders, and meet with Vietnamese lecturers, staff and students studying and working there.

Welcoming the delegation, AIT President Pai Chi Li praised the long-standing partnership between Vietnam and the institute, which dates back to 1993 when AIT established its second campus in Vietnam. Since then, AIT has trained more than 15,000 professionals in various fields in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

He also expressed his strong impression of Vietnam’s vision and strategies in sustainable development, economic growth, environmental protection, and emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, voicing his confidence that the partnership would continue to grow and contribute to the country’s development goals.

At a meeting with Vietnamese officials, lecturers and students, Hung briefed participants on major political events in the home country, including the ongoing first session of the 16th National Assembly, which is working to consolidate the new-term state apparatus, review key draft laws, and decide on important national issues.

Highlighting Vietnam’s target of achieving double-digit growth in the 2026–2030 period through innovation-driven development, digital transformation and science-technology advancement, the ambassador underscored the AIT’s role as a reputable international educational institution. He expressed his hope that Vietnamese students and scholars would effectively apply the knowledge gained in such an international environment not only to advance their own careers but also to contribute to national development in the new era.

He also encouraged students to clearly define their academic orientations and pursue core scientific fields with strong practical applications.

Vietnamese lecturers and staff at the AIT welcomed the Party and State’s major policies to promote science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, while expressing their hope that these policies will be effectively translated into concrete actions, including improved legal frameworks, increased investment in overseas study and research, and better conditions for overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to contribute to the homeland.

Founded in 1959, the AIT is an international postgraduate institution specialising in engineering, technology and management, based in Thailand. In Vietnam, it offers master’s and doctoral programmes, supports capacity building for businesses and organisations, and engages in consultancy, technology transfer, and both domestic and international projects./.