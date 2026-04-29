Truong Sa Museum to honour generations safeguarding national sovereignty

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Truong Sa Museum was held on April 29 in Cam Lam commune, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, as part of activities marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).



Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh attended the event.



The museum covers a total area of approximately 17,100 square metres, with total investment estimated at 299.7 billion VND (11.37 million USD). Funding for the project is provided through sponsorship from Vinhomes JSC, and construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.



According to Nguyen Viet Hung, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, once completed, the museum will serve as a “red address” preserving and displaying artefacts, documents and materials related to the Truong Sa, while paying tribute to generations who have protected and safeguarded Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty.



He said the museum would also become a distinctive cultural and historical landmark, helping attract visitors, promote local socio-economic development, and serve as a shared source of national pride whenever people turn their thoughts towards the country’s seas and islands.



Khanh Hoa authorities pledged to work closely with the investor, promptly resolve difficulties and obstacles, and create favourable conditions to ensure the project is implemented quickly, effectively and on schedule.



Pham Thanh Liem, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Truong Sa special zone, expressed his joy that the groundbreaking ceremony took place on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Truong Sa’s liberation.



He said the timing carried special and emotional significance for officials, soldiers and residents living and working on the islands.



A design of the exhibition space inside the Truong Sa Museum

At present, the Khanh Hoa Museum has collected and catalogued 1,154 images, documents, materials and artefacts related to Truong Sa.



Politburo Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW dated January 28, 2022, on building and developing Khanh Hoa by 2030 with a vision to 2045, sets the goal of turning the province into a centrally governed city by 2030. It also identifies the development of Truong Sa as a national maritime economic, cultural and social centre, as well as a strong fortress for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over its seas and islands./.