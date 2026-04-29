Society

Agent Orange/dioxin lawsuit in France enters decisive phase

The lawsuit over the use of Agent Orange/dioxin during the Vietnam War goes beyond an individual claim, representing an estimated 3 million victims in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos affected by exposure to the toxic herbicide.

Tran To Nga at the memorial stele dedicated to victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin at Choisy Park in Paris (Photo: VNA)
Tran To Nga at the memorial stele dedicated to victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin at Choisy Park in Paris (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A long-running lawsuit over the use of Agent Orange/dioxin during the war in Vietnam is set to enter a decisive stage, as France’s top court prepares to review the case filed by Tran To Nga, a victim of the toxic chemical, against major US chemical firms.

According to a statement by Collectif Vietnam-Dioxine, the cassation hearing is scheduled for June 16 in Paris. The case, initiated in 2014, seeks to hold companies such as Monsanto and Dow Chemical accountable for producing and supplying Agent Orange/dioxin used during the war in Vietnam.

Earlier rulings rejected the lawsuit, with the Evry court dismissing it in 2021 and the Paris Court of Appeal upholding that decision in 2024. The appeal to France’s Court of Cassation is therefore seen as the final legal avenue for the plaintiff.

Supporters argue the case goes beyond an individual claim, representing an estimated 3 million victims in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos affected by exposure to the toxic herbicide. The group has called on international organisations and the public to step up advocacy efforts ahead of the hearing, with events expected in France and other countries in the coming weeks.

Speaking at a recent ceremony inaugurating a memorial for Agent Orange victims in Paris, lawyer William Bourdon described the lawsuit as one of the most extraordinary, moving and noble struggles of his career. He stressed that it is not only about justice for Tran To Nga, but also for humankind and future generations.

A central legal hurdle in the upcoming hearing is the issue of corporate immunity. Previous courts ruled that the companies were acting on orders from the US government and were therefore entitled to immunity under international law. Bourdon noted that if the cassation court rules in favour of the plaintiff, the case could be retried from the beginning, including expert assessments to establish links between dioxin exposure and the illnesses Nga has suffered.

For her part, Tran To Nga, now 85, affirmed she will continue pursuing the case as long as she is able, emphasising that the fight now belongs to all victims. She called for perseverance, courage and determination in seeking justice./.

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#Tran To Nga #AO victims #US chemical firms #war in Vietnam #Agent Orange #dioxin
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