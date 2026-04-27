Policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged workers receive gifts ahead of national holidays

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai on April 27 led a delegation to visit and offer gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, armed forces heroes, policy beneficiary families, poor households and disadvantaged workers in Ninh Binh, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026) and International Labour Day (May 1).

Visiting Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Sach in Phu Ly ward, whose two sons died in wartime, Hoai expressed gratitude for her sacrifices, affirming that the Party, State and people always remember and honour those who have rendered service to the nation.

She also visited People’s Armed Forces Hero Nguyen Thien Tinh in Phu Van ward, recognising his wartime contributions as well as his continued efforts in local production activities and the search for martyrs’ remains.

During the trip, the delegation presented gifts to 200 policy beneficiary families, poor households and disadvantaged workers.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet visits and presents gifts to the family of Phan Thi Tinh (born in 1940), the widow of a martyr (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet visited and presented gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, policy beneficiary families, poor households and disadvantaged workers in central Hue city.

Quyet paid tribute to generations who sacrificed for national independence and stressed that caring for revolution contributors and vulnerable groups must remain a regular and substantive responsibility, not only during commemorative occasions.

He urged local authorities to continue fully implementing preferential policies for people with meritorious service, particularly heroic mothers, severely wounded veterans and elderly contributors, with the goal of ensuring policy beneficiary families enjoy living standards at or above community averages.

On the occasion, Quyet and representatives of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the Vietnam Veterans Association, the Vietnam Red Cross Society, and local authorities presented gifts to 100 poor and near-poor households, and 100 labourers in hardship. He also visited former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and former head of its Ideology and Culture Commission Nguyen Khoa Diem./.

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