Society

Hanoi parade honours workers ahead of International Labour Day

The event gathered 1,000 exemplary workers from across sectors, with marching formations showcasing unity, discipline, creativity and a shared drive for progress in the new era.

Workers parade to celebrate the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day. (Photo: VNA)
Workers parade to celebrate the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A parade hosted by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) was held in Hanoi on April 28 as part of celebrations for International Labour Day (May 1), recognising the contributions by Vietnamese workers to national socio-economic development.

The event gathered 1,000 exemplary workers from across sectors, with marching formations showcasing unity, discipline, creativity and a shared drive for progress in the new era.

Marking the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day, the programme also honoured outstanding grassroots trade union leaders, underscoring efforts to enhance dialogue, collective bargaining and workers’ welfare. Trade unions continue to play a key role in representing and safeguarding workers' rights and legitimate interests, helping foster harmonious, stable and progressive labour relations.

vnanet-potal-le-dieu-hanh-cong-nhan-lao-dong-chao-mung-ky-niem-140-nam-ngay-quoc-te-lao-dong-8729027.jpg
Workers parade to celebrate the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day. (Photo: VNA)

VGCL Standing Vice President Thai Thu Xuong said the past 140 years have seen International Labour Day become a symbol of the global labour movement, celebrating the value of work and the strength of the working class. The activity aimed to help spread the message of building a modern and strong workforce while reaffirming the role of trade unions in protecting workers’ interests.

Beyond their labour, workers quietly generate wealth and lasting value for society. Despite challenges, they remain resilient and dedicated, forming a vital foundation for the nation’s growth and prosperity, she added./.

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