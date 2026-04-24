Society

Contest connects youth, fosters green growth future for Vietnam–Denmark relations

With its innovative, student-centred approach, the public speaking and debate contest on Vietnam’s green growth future underscored the role of cultural and educational diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges, further strengthening the growing, substantive partnership between Vietnam and Denmark.

Danish and Vietnamese students debate Vietnam’s green growth future. (Photo: VNA)
Danish and Vietnamese students debate Vietnam’s green growth future. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - As part of activities marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark, the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark, in coordination with Niels Brock Copenhagen Business College and Vietnam’s Nguyen Sieu Secondary School, recently organised a public speaking and debate contest on Vietnam’s green growth future.

The initiative marked the embassy’s first outreach programme introducing Vietnam to Danish students, combined with cultural exchanges that drew strong participation from students and teachers.

The event was attended by Count Nikolai of Monpezat; Christian Bayer Tygesen, Director for Asia and Oceania at Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Tapani Kauhanen, General Manager for the Nordics at AVIAREPS; writer Thomas Bo Pedersen, Senior Vice President of Mascot Group with more than four decades of engagement with Vietnam; along with over 200 students and teachers of the two schools.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Nguyen Le Thanh emphasised that connecting younger generations forms a lasting foundation for bilateral relations. She expressed appreciation for the enthusiasm and growing understanding among Danish students about Vietnam, highlighting the contest’s practical value in enhancing awareness of Vietnam’s people, history and development achievements towards sustainability. These efforts, she noted, contribute to strengthening the Comprehensive Partnership and the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

For his part, Tygesen commended the embassy’s initiative as a meaningful contribution to deepening bilateral friendship on the occasion of the 55th anniversary, reaffirming Vietnam as an important and promising partner of Denmark in economic cooperation and green development.

Sharing at the event, Anya Eskildsen, CEO of Niels Brock, underscored the importance of creating platforms for students from both countries to exchange and learn from one another, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and educational connectivity.

A highlight of the programme was a student debate on Vietnam’s green growth, a key area of bilateral cooperation. The participants demonstrated strong analytical thinking, fresh perspectives and a vibrant debating spirit, reflecting the younger generations' keen interest in sustainable development issues.
The event also featured cultural performances and interactive exchanges, offering Danish students deeper insights into Vietnamese culture while fostering sincere and close connections between the youth of both nations.

With its innovative, student-centred approach, the programme underscored the role of cultural and educational diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges, further strengthening the growing, substantive partnership between Vietnam and Denmark.

As part of the broader “Discover Vietnam” series for Danish students, the embassy also organised the “Taste of Vietnam” programme, bringing images of a dynamic, sustainable and culturally rich Vietnam closer to Danish youth, and inspiring greater interest, understanding and connection between the two countries’ younger generations./.

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#Student debate #Vietnam’s green growth future #Vietnam–Denmark relations Denmark
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