World

Electric vehicles make up nearly 60% of new car registrations in Singapore

EVs made up 57.6% of the 13,322 new cars registered in the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to 7,679 units, marking a sharp increase from 45% in 2025, 18.1% in 2023, 11.7% in 2022 and just 3.8% in 2021.

Chinese EV giant BYD records 3,239 units, or nearly one in four total car registrations, in the first quarter of 2026. (Photo: straitstimes.com)
Chinese EV giant BYD records 3,239 units, or nearly one in four total car registrations, in the first quarter of 2026. (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Singapore (VNA) – Electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly gaining ground in Singapore, accounting for the majority of new car registrations for the first time, according to official data.

Statistics from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) show that EVs made up 57.6% of the 13,322 new cars registered in the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to 7,679 units. This marks a sharp increase from 45% in 2025, 18.1% in 2023, 11.7% in 2022 and just 3.8% in 2021.

Chinese automaker BYD led the market with 3,239 registrations, representing 24.3% of total sales and further consolidating its dominant position. Three other Chinese brands – Chery, GAC Group and MG Motor – also entered the top 10 best-selling car brands in Singapore for the first time.

Japan’s Toyota ranked second with 1,932 vehicles and a 14.5% market share, despite a relatively limited EV lineup. US-based Tesla climbed to the third place with 1,515 units, accounting for 11.4% of the market, up from the sixth position in 2025.

European brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW came fourth and fifth, respectively, while Honda slipped to the sixth place. Nissan rounded out the top 10.

The rapid rise of EVs in Singapore has been driven by strong policy support. Buyers can receive tax rebates of up to 30,000 SGD (23,575 USD) while higher-emission vehicles may face additional charges of up to 35,000 SGD (27,500 USD).

In addition, Chinese EV manufacturers have effectively leveraged Singapore’s certificate of entitlement (COE) system by offering models that fall under the lower-cost Category A bracket, enhancing their competitiveness./.

VNA
#EV #Singapore #Land Transport Authority of Singapore #Chery #GAC Group #MG Motor Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Green transition

Related News

Container trucks operate at Gemalink International Port, part of the Cai Mep port complex in Tan Phuoc ward. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Singapore trade witnesses strong growth amid global volatility

Data from Enterprise Singapore indicated that bilateral trade reached 13.6 billion SGD (10.6 billion USD) in Q1, up 38.3% year-on-year. Singapore’s exports to Vietnam rose 6.5% to 7.7 billion SGD (6.03 billion USD), while imports from Vietnam jumped 128.7% to 5.8 billion SGD, a strong signal of Vietnam’s rapidly growing export momentum in the Singapore market.

Singapore blocks six websites impersonating news publications

Singapore blocks six websites impersonating news publications

A joint statement issued on April 23 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said the websites masquerade as Singapore websites by spoofing or using terms associated with the country in their domain name.

See more

Speakers discuss at the 21st General Assembly of the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ-21) in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN journalists urged to blend AI power with human values

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, actively contributed to discussions and received positive feedback from participants.

Thailand intensifies crackdown on nominee businesses

Thailand intensifies crackdown on nominee businesses

Since January 1, 2026, risk groups have been required to submit additional financial evidence before registration, resulting in a 60% reduction in nominee-risk companies in Q1 2026 to 1,373 companies from 3,511 in the same period last year.

Indonesia boosts special economic zones with skilled labour push

Indonesia boosts special economic zones with skilled labour push

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government has allocated funding for vocational training programmes tailored to the demand of enterprises operating in SEZs and national strategic projects. He stressed that synchronising labour supply and demand is essential to rapidly building a job-ready workforce.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at at the 80th anniversary celebration of the Road Transport Department on April 25, 2026. (Photo: theedgemalaysia.com)

Malaysia considers cutting road tax for diesel vehicles

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has asked the Transport Ministry to identify a suitable mechanism to implement the reduction, taking into account the impact of higher diesel prices on users, particularly sectors that still rely on diesel vehicles.

Indonesian Presidential Special Envoy for Energy and Environment Hashim Djojohadikusumo at the Economic Briefing 2026 event held in Jakarta on April 23, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA/Suharsana Aji Sasra J C)

Indonesia diversifies oil supply sources

According to Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia, it consumes around 1.6 million barrels of fuel per day, while domestic production stands at only about 600,000 barrels daily. Around 20–25% of its crude oil imports come from the Middle East and pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Thailand plans major industrial overhaul fund

Thailand plans major industrial overhaul fund

Under the proposed model, the fund will draw in private-sector co-investment. Talks are set to be held this week with the World Bank as the first institution to be approached, as it is an international financial institution that provides financing and technical assistance to developing countries.

Bakamla Head Rear Admiral Irvansyah speaks with the press (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia ramps up sea patrols to maintain maritime security

In addition to independent patrols, which are conducted throughout the year, Bakamla is conducting collaborative patrols with domestic agencies such as the Indonesian Navy, the Maritime and Shipping Surveillance Unit (KPLP), the Indonesian National Police (Polri), as well as Customs and Excise, and Immigration.