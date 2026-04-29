Electric vehicles make up nearly 60% of new car registrations in Singapore

Singapore (VNA) – Electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly gaining ground in Singapore, accounting for the majority of new car registrations for the first time, according to official data.

Statistics from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) show that EVs made up 57.6% of the 13,322 new cars registered in the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to 7,679 units. This marks a sharp increase from 45% in 2025, 18.1% in 2023, 11.7% in 2022 and just 3.8% in 2021.

Chinese automaker BYD led the market with 3,239 registrations, representing 24.3% of total sales and further consolidating its dominant position. Three other Chinese brands – Chery, GAC Group and MG Motor – also entered the top 10 best-selling car brands in Singapore for the first time.

Japan’s Toyota ranked second with 1,932 vehicles and a 14.5% market share, despite a relatively limited EV lineup. US-based Tesla climbed to the third place with 1,515 units, accounting for 11.4% of the market, up from the sixth position in 2025.

European brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW came fourth and fifth, respectively, while Honda slipped to the sixth place. Nissan rounded out the top 10.

The rapid rise of EVs in Singapore has been driven by strong policy support. Buyers can receive tax rebates of up to 30,000 SGD (23,575 USD) while higher-emission vehicles may face additional charges of up to 35,000 SGD (27,500 USD).

In addition, Chinese EV manufacturers have effectively leveraged Singapore’s certificate of entitlement (COE) system by offering models that fall under the lower-cost Category A bracket, enhancing their competitiveness./.

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