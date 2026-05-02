World

Thailand steps up crackdown on cybercrime

Thai police have arrested 28 individuals linked to an illegal payment platform suspected of processing around 5 billion THB (over 153.5 million USD) per month for approximately 600 gambling websites.

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal online payment networks (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal online payment networks (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai police have arrested 28 individuals linked to an illegal payment platform suspected of processing around 5 billion THB (over 153.5 million USD) per month for approximately 600 gambling websites.

Major General Chanannat Santhawanpaet, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said the suspects were detained at three locations in Chiang Mai and at Suvarnabhumi Airport. They face charges related to the operation of Jaijaipay, a payment platform not licenced by the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

According to investigators, Jaijaipay was connected to multiple intermediary accounts used to receive betting funds and pay out winnings. The money was allegedly converted through complex methods into both cash and cryptocurrency, making transactions difficult to trace.

Authorities revealed that the platform handled an estimated 5 billion THB each month for around 600 gambling websites, including www.muaypakyok.one.

Among those arrested is a male suspect described as an influential figure in the cryptocurrency sector, believed to have developed the Jaijaipay platform. During coordinated raids, police also seized assets belonging to the suspects, including cash, jewellery, and luxury vehicles, with a total estimated value of about 31 million THB./.

VNA
#Thailand #cybercrime #online Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Thailand takes strong action against complicity in cybercrime

Thailand takes strong action against complicity in cybercrime

Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the damage caused by call centre scams is evident, with some Thais involved in fraudulent activities against their compatriots, including receiving money to open mule accounts. She urged the public, especially young people, not to be tempted by small sums of money to register SIM cards or give personal information to fraudsters for use in online criminal activities.

Thailand boosts domestic, international coordination to combat cybercrime

Thailand boosts domestic, international coordination to combat cybercrime

At ISOC's first board meeting on October 20 in Bangkok, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called for tougher defences against scammers, improved real-time intelligence sharing, and closer cross-border cooperation to prevent Thailand from being used as a base or transit point for cybercriminals.

See more

Illustrative Image (Photo: gmanetwork.com)

Philippines posts wider trade deficit amid rising import costs

The Philippines' exports surged 20.4% year-on-year to 6.78 billion USD in March, marking the highest level since the Philippine Statistics Authority began compiling trade data in 1991. Meanwhile, imports rose 12.3% to 11.29 billion USD, also reaching a record high.

Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia warns of serious health risks due to El Niño

To minimise El Niño's negative effects, the Jakarta administration has advised residents to stay hydrated, wear masks when going outside to reduce exposure to air pollution, and limit outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours from 11am to 3pm.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto at his office in Jakarta, April 28, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA/Bayu Saputra)

Indonesia cuts import duties on LPG, plastic raw materials to 0%

Import duties on certain plastic products and LPG used by the petrochemical industry will be cut to 0% for six months starting in May, after which the Indonesian government will reassess market conditions before deciding whether to extend or adjust the measure.

Laos, Thailand step up cooperation to tackle transboundary haze pollution

Laos, Thailand step up cooperation to tackle transboundary haze pollution

Priority actions include strengthening fire control efforts in line with national regulations, promoting sustainable agricultural practices to reduce open burning, expanding pilot areas for environmentally friendly farming, and enhancing the capacity of personnel in air quality monitoring and wildfire prevention at both central and local levels.

Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid speaks in a press conference in Jakarta on April 28. (Photo: ANTARA)

TikTok deactivates millions of child accounts in Indonesia

The short-form video platform TikTok has disabled approximately 1.7 million accounts belonging to users under the age of 16 in Indonesia, following the enforcement of a new online child protection regulation that took effect on March 28.

EU expects FTA to increase investments into Philippines

EU expects FTA to increase investments into Philippines

Justyna Lasik, head of economic and trade section of the EU Delegation to the Philippines told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Geographical Indications (GI) logo, that the EU considers the FTA as a tool to promote investments and attract European investors who might not be that familiar with the Philippines.

Indonesia begins construction on 13 mega-projects to achieve energy self-reliance

Indonesia begins construction on 13 mega-projects to achieve energy self-reliance

Indonesia's energy sector is witnessing a series of landmark projects. Notably, new gasoline refining facilities are being built at the Dumai and Cilacap complexes under the state oil and gas group Pertamina. Once operational in 2030, these facilities are expected to cut gasoline imports by up to 2 million kilolitres, saving the state budget of 1.25 billion USD annually.

Malaysian Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah says the government sets up a high-level biofuel committee to strengthen national energy security. (Illustrative photo: theedgemalaysia.com)

Malaysia accelerates biofuel programme

Malaysia has historically relied on a mix of conventional and alternative energy strategies to manage supply security, including coal, natural gas, hydropower and renewable energy development. Coal and gas currently remain the dominant sources in the national electricity generation mix.

RoK Acting National Police Agency chief Yoo Jae-seong and his Cambodian counterpart, Sar Thet, pose for a photo as they meet in Seoul in this photo provided by Yoo's office on April 29, 2026. (Photo: Yonhap)

RoK, Cambodia expand joint investigations

Police of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Cambodia on April 29 agreed to broaden the scope of their joint investigations to include drug-related crimes and online gambling.

Malaysia tightens operational spending amid global uncertainties

Malaysia tightens operational spending amid global uncertainties

Speaking at a press conference on April 29, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said ministries had received notices from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) regarding adjustments to operational spending. The move aligns with the Malaysian Government’s efforts to streamline programmes and activities as it grapples with global economic challenges stemming from Middle East tensions.

A screenshot of an article on Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s upcoming May 1-3 visit to Vietnam published by The Japan Times.

Japanese media highlight importance of economic security cooperation with Vietnam

Japanese media viewed Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s visit as a positive and strategic step, not only for deepening bilateral relations but also for reinforcing Japan’s role in shaping a rules-based regional order, in which Vietnam is seen as a central partner in building a sustainable and flexible economic-security cooperation network amid today’s global uncertainties.