Thailand steps up crackdown on cybercrime

​

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai police have arrested 28 individuals linked to an illegal payment platform suspected of processing around 5 billion THB (over 153.5 million USD) per month for approximately 600 gambling websites.

Major General Chanannat Santhawanpaet, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said the suspects were detained at three locations in Chiang Mai and at Suvarnabhumi Airport. They face charges related to the operation of Jaijaipay, a payment platform not licenced by the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

According to investigators, Jaijaipay was connected to multiple intermediary accounts used to receive betting funds and pay out winnings. The money was allegedly converted through complex methods into both cash and cryptocurrency, making transactions difficult to trace.

Authorities revealed that the platform handled an estimated 5 billion THB each month for around 600 gambling websites, including www.muaypakyok.one.

Among those arrested is a male suspect described as an influential figure in the cryptocurrency sector, believed to have developed the Jaijaipay platform. During coordinated raids, police also seized assets belonging to the suspects, including cash, jewellery, and luxury vehicles, with a total estimated value of about 31 million THB./.

​