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RoK, Cambodia expand joint investigations

Police of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Cambodia on April 29 agreed to broaden the scope of their joint investigations to include drug-related crimes and online gambling.

RoK Acting National Police Agency chief Yoo Jae-seong and his Cambodian counterpart, Sar Thet, pose for a photo as they meet in Seoul in this photo provided by Yoo's office on April 29, 2026. (Photo: Yonhap)
RoK Acting National Police Agency chief Yoo Jae-seong and his Cambodian counterpart, Sar Thet, pose for a photo as they meet in Seoul in this photo provided by Yoo's office on April 29, 2026. (Photo: Yonhap)

Hanoi (VNA) - Police of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Cambodia on April 29 agreed to broaden the scope of their joint investigations to include drug-related crimes and online gambling.

Acting Chief of the RoK's National Police Agency (NPA) Yoo Jae-seong said he and his Cambodian counterpart Sar Thet reached the agreement for the Cambodia-based joint investigation team during their talks in Seoul as part of efforts to root out transnational crime involving the RoK, according to the NPA.

The Cambodian-Korean Joint Task Force for Koreans was launched late last year to tackle scam crimes involving Korean nationals in the Southeast Asian country in response to the torture death of a Korean college student earlier that year. The student had been lured into Cambodia in an employment scam, sparking widespread public outrage in the RoK.

Since its launch, the joint team has apprehended 166 scam suspects in Cambodia, and rescued five Korean nationals who were detained in scam centres there.

The NPA has also decided to launch an official development assistance project worth 18 billion KRW (12 million USD) with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to help boost the Cambodian police's crime scene investigation capabilities./.

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